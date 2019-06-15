I was surprised: The Shining actor Danny Llyod on Doctor Sleep trailer

Actor Danny Lloyd, who played the young Danny Torrance in Stanley Kubrick’s 1980 classic The Shining, says he was surprised after watching the trailer of the film’s sequel Doctor Sleep.

The original movie starred Jack Nicholson as Jack Torrance, a writer who agrees to become the caretaker of the Overlook Hotel in Colorado during its off season. Actor Shelley Duvall played his wife Wendy.

Doctor Sleep, directed by Mike Flanagan of The Haunting of the Hill House fame, follows an adult Danny Torrance (played by Ewan McGregor), who is battling alcoholism and dealing with the trauma of what happened to him as a child in the Overlook Hotel.

“I was surprised. It looked really good,” Llyod told The Hollywood Reporter about the new film’s trailer.

“I was curious since there is a fine line they have to walk with Stephen King and Stanley Kubrick. It looks like they found a way to pay tribute to both,” he added.

Llyod was five years old when he worked in the original and recalling the experience, he said Kubrick was very protective of him on the sets.

“He wanted me to act scared, but he didn’t want me to be scared of anything. There were days when I wasn’t allowed on set because of something they were shooting,” the actor said.

Lloyd also revealed that he was not allowed to watch the movie until he was a teenager.

The actor, who now works as a community college professor in Kentucky, said many of his students are still unaware that he starred in the film.

“I try to keep it on the down low. You get students of all different ages. The younger ones are not aware and that’s how it should be. But every now and then, a student will say something,” Llyod said.

Doctor Sleep, also featuring Rebecca Ferguson and Kyliegh Curran, will release in November this year.