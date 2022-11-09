I Wanna Dance with Somebody trailer: Whitney Houston biopic promises a powerful celebration of the singer

The trailer for Whitney Houston’s biopic I Wanna Dance with Somebody, starring Naomi Ackie in the lead role, has just dropped. In what promises to be a powerful and empowering film on the singer, the film sees Houston battling discrimination and criticism, complicated marriage and trying to manage a strained relationship with her father. The movie seems to showcase the different sides to Whitney.

The trailer begins with the singer being told that her music “isn’t black enough” and she argues, “That’s just bull. I’ve heard this my whole life. How about she isn’t fearful enough? How about she isn’t obedient enough?” The video then goes on to show Whitney getting married, reveling in her stage presence and feeling betrayed by her father.

I Wanna Dance with Somebody, directed by Kasi Lemmons, also stars Stanley Tucci,Ashton Sanders, Tamara Tunie, Nafessa Williams and Clarke Peters.

Whitney Houston is one of the best-selling music artistes of all time, and had sold over 200 million records worldwide. She is the only artiste to have seven consecutive number one singles on the Billboard Hot 100 and received numerous awards throughout her career and posthumously as well. The singer passed away in 2012.