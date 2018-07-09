I set up Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas, jokes Dwayne Johnson

Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson recently joked that he was the one who had set up Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas Hollywood star Dwayne Johnson recently joked that he was the one who had set up Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas

Actor-producer Dwayne Johnson has joked about being the one responsible for bringing together actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas.

Johnson, also known as ‘The Rock’, has quipped he was secretly the matchmaker behind the romance, reports etonline.com. Asked about the highly talked about relationship, Johnson first replied with a question: “Are they happy?”

After learning that the couple seems to be doing well, Johnson cordially confirmed his role in bringing his former co-stars together. “I did it, yes. If they’re happy. Well then, I take credit. Baywatch and Jumanji,” he added, pointing out to his work with Priyanka in Baywatch and with Jonas in last year’s Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle.

Priyanka, 35, and Jonas, 25, are reportedly wearing matching gold rings. They even spent a day together on July 4 which was preceded by a vacation in India.

Here are a few photos of Priyanka Chopra with Nick Jonas:

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are yet to confirm anything about their relationship (Photo credit: Instagram/pcourheartbeat) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas are yet to confirm anything about their relationship (Photo credit: Instagram/pcourheartbeat)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with family and friends in Goa (Photo credit: Instagram/pcourheartbeat) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas with family and friends in Goa (Photo credit: Instagram/pcourheartbeat)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted holding hands together in India (Photo credit: Instagram/pcourheartbeat) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were spotted holding hands together in India (Photo credit: Instagram/pcourheartbeat)

Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in India a while ago (Photo credit: Instagram/pcourheartbeat) Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas were in India a while ago (Photo credit: Instagram/pcourheartbeat)

According to reports, the couple is expected to make things official by getting engaged soon. The couple has been grabbing attention since last year’s MET gala, where they had appeared together publically for the first time. While both Priyanka and Nick have neither confirmed or denied the status of their relationship, they have frequently taken to social media platforms to shower love and affection on each other.

In fact, the couple had held hands on quite a few occasions during their trip to India recently. Nick had met Priyanka’s mother and her loved ones as well during his recent trip here. A party was also thrown in Nick’s honour, according to reports, where stars like Alia Bhatt and Parineeti Chopra were seen. The two had even welcomed monsoon by vacationing in the beautiful locales of Goa.

(With inputs from IANS)

