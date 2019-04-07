Toggle Menu
I never thought I’d be an action star: David Harbourhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/i-never-thought-i-would-be-action-star-david-harbour-hellboy-5663344/

I never thought I’d be an action star: David Harbour

During his speech at the CinemaCon, where he was feted with the Action Star of the Year award, Hellboy reboot star David Harbour said Harrison Ford-starrer Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark was one of the first movies he watched in the theatre.

David Harbour
David Harbour will be seen in Hellboy reboot. (Photo: David Harbour/ Instagram)

Actor David Harbour says he never imagined he would go on to become an action star.

During his speech at the CinemaCon, where he was feted with the Action Star of the Year award, Harbour said Harrison Ford-starrer Indiana Jones and the Raiders of the Lost Ark was one of the first movies he watched in the theatre.

“I saw the movie 14 times in a theatre, and my grandmother put up with that because she liked the air conditioning,” he said.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the Stranger Things actor then gave a shout-out to all the action stars who were present at the event.

Advertising

Referring to Die Hard, another favourite of the actor, Harbour said, “I never thought I’d be an action star! I started my career off as a villain, and usually you kind of remain a villain.”

“I thought I’d always be on the Alan Rickman side of the equation, saying, ‘You think you can handle us, Mr Cowboy?’ Or something. And I can easily say now, ‘Yippee-ki-yay, motherf***er!'” he added.

Harbour is set to star as Hellboy in Neil Marshall’s reboot.

The film, which also features Milla Jovovich, Ian McShane, Sasha Lane, Daniel Dae Kim, and Thomas Haden Church, is slated to be released in the US on Friday.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Avicii's first posthumous single and album to be released
2 Just started asking for equal pay, says Bodyguard star Keeley Hawes
3 Huma Qureshi: We as a society don't like strong women