I like to work hard to impress a girl: Nathan Sykes

‘The Wanted’ actor Nathan Sykes says he loves the “chase” and likes working hard while he is

impressing a girl.

The 21-year-old star, who has recently split from singer Ariana Grande, does not think that he could be the kind of guy who acts “really cool,” reported Contactmusic.

“I don’t know I really like the chase. I like to work hard to impress a girl,” he said. “But at the same time I’d be too nervous to be like ‘Yeah, she likes me, so I’m going to act really cool.’ Also, if I thought she didn’t like me I’d be like, ‘I’m too scared to chase!'” he added.

Skyes likes it when a girl “hints” that she likes him back, making him feel embarrassed. “Maybe a tiny bit of a hint. Before I’ve had a small hint and thought ‘Yeah? Ok…’ then straight after I’m like, ‘Oh God, this is terrible. I’m gonna embarrass myself!'”

