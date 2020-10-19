I have been following Sadhguru for a while: Will Smith

Will Smith hosted spiritual leader Sadhguru recently. (Photos: Sadhguru/Instagram)

Hollywood star Will Smith and his family recently got to spend time with spiritual leader Sadhguru. The founder of the Isha Foundation is on a 10,000-mile motorcycle journey across the United States. He met Smith, one of his celebrity followers, as part of the trip.

A behind-the-scenes video that was posted by Sadhguru on Instagram features glimpses of the special meeting that was all about life’s lessons. Sadhguru is seen arriving at Smith’s residence on his bike. During the interaction, the actor is heard saying, “Sadhguru is in town. I have been following him for a while. He wrote a wonderful book called Inner Engineering. I want my family to meet spiritual people, to start interacting with people who are not hooked on the material world.”

Sadhguru posted the video on Instagram with the caption, “Will Smith Hosts Sadhguru: A Behind-the-Scenes Look @willsmith. Will Smith welcomes Sadhguru home to spend quality time with his family. They share heartfelt conversations, profound poetry, and enjoy Sadhguru’s wit & wisdom!”

Sadhguru had recently shared clicks of himself and Will Smith on social media and captioned them, “Will, it was a pleasure to spend some time with you and your wonderful family. May your Sangha be strong and Dharma be your guide. -Sg #WillSmith.”

Will Smith was last seen in Bad Boys for Life. He will soon be seen in King Richard where he is playing the lead role. The movie is based on Richard Williams, American tennis coach, and father of global tennis stars and sisters Venus and Serena Williams.

