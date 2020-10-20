Jeff Bridges: I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma

Jeff Bridges informed fans that he is starting treatment for Lymphoma. (Photo: Jeff Bridges/Facebook)

Hollywood actor Jeff Bridges took to Twitter on Tuesday to reveal that he has been diagnosed with lymphoma.

Bridges tweeted, “As the Dude would say.. New S**T has come to light. I have been diagnosed with Lymphoma. Although it is a serious disease, I feel fortunate that I have a great team of doctors and the prognosis is good. I’m starting treatment and will keep you posted on my recovery.”

The 70-year-old actor further wrote, “I’m profoundly grateful for the love and support from my family and friends. Thank you for your prayers and well wishes. And, while I have you, please remember to go vote. Because we are all in this together. vote.org. Love, Jeff.”

Lymphoma is a cancer of the lymphatic system.

Jeff Bridges was last seen in 2018 film Bad Times at the El Royale. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File) Jeff Bridges was last seen in 2018 film Bad Times at the El Royale. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP, File)

Oscar-winning actor Jeff Bridges is known for his roles in The Big Lebowski, Crazy Heart, Starman, True Grit, The Last Picture Show, The Contender, Thunderbolt and Lightfoot and Hell or High Water among others.

Bridges will be next seen in television series The Old Man, which is set to premiere on FX on Hulu in 2021.

