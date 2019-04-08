I doubt Beetlejuice sequel will happen, says Tim Burton

Veteran filmmaker Tim Burton says he has no clue about the status of Beetlejuice sequel featuring Michael Keaton.

Advertising

The filmmaker, who recently directed Keaton in Disney’s reboot of Dumbo, said he is doubtful if the sequel to the 1988 fantasy horror will ever happen.

Burton was asked by USA Today about the status of the sequel, to which he replied, “Nothing, nothing.”

When asked if it’s happening, he said, “I don’t know. I doubt it.”

Advertising

Rumours of a Beetlejuice sequel have been doing the rounds for years now, but nothing has been finalised yet.

Beetlejuice Goes Hawaiian, which took the demonic character to Hawaii, was green-lit after the big success of the original film, but never went into production.

In 2015, Winona Ryder had confirmed that a second film was in works. There were also reports of Mike Vukadinovich being roped in to write the movie. Since 2017, there has been no update on the project.