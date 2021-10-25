‘I don’t hold Alec Baldwin responsible’: Father of cinematographer killed in Rust movie set shooting

The shooting incident on the Santa Fe set of western movie Rust has left Hollywood rattled. Alec Baldwin shot and killed the film’s cinematographer Halyna Hutchins and injured director Joel Souza with what he thought was a “cold gun”, which is basically unloaded gun or one loaded with blank rounds.

The incident has started a conversation about the safety practices and protocols on film’s sets and the negligence that resulted in Baldwin unknowingly wielding a real firearm loaded with actual bullets.

Hutchins’ father, meanwhile, has stated that he does not hold Baldwin, who is both a producer and actor in the movie, responsible for his daughter’s death.

While speaking to UK tabloid The Sun, Anatoly Androsovych, who is ex-military, said: “We still can’t believe Halyna is dead and her mother is going out of her mind with grief. But I don’t hold Alec Baldwin responsible — it is the responsibility of the props people who handle the guns. [Halyna’s son] has been very badly affected — he is lost without his mother.”

Alec Baldwin speaks on the phone in the parking lot outside the Santa Fe County Sheriff's Office in Santa Fe, N.M., after he was questioned about a shooting on the set of the film "Rust" on the outskirts of Santa Fe, Thursday, Octover 21. (Photo: Jim Weber/Santa Fe New Mexican via AP)

Baldwin earlier shared a statement on Twitter after the incident, expressing his “shock and sadness”. He said, “There are no words to convey my shock and sadness regarding the tragic accident that took the life of Halyna Hutchins, a wife, mother and deeply admired colleague of ours. I’m fully cooperating with the police investigation to address how this tragedy occurred.”

He added, “I am in touch with with her husband, offering my support to him and his family. My heart is broken for her husband, their son, and all who knew and loved Halyna.”