I Care A Lot review roundup: Rosamund Pike-starrer dark comedy is ‘gripping and unpredictable’

Rosamund Pike-starrer dark comedy movie I Care A Lot releases on Netflix on Friday. The film is written and directed J Blakeson.

Rosamund Pike has over the years shown some incredible acting chops in a variety of difficult roles such as Gone Girl, A Private War and Radioactive. I Care A Lot also has the actor her considerable dramatic talent. And according to the reviews, her efforts have paid off.

She plays the role of a “crooked legal guardian” who steals the money of the elderly clients she is tasked to care for. She eventually meets a woman who turns out to be her match. Peter Dinklage, Eiza González, Chris Messina, and Dianne Wiest also feature in the cast.

New York Times’ Jeannette Catsoulis wrote, “With its ice-pick dialogue” and “gleefully ironic title” the film “is a slick, savage caper with roots in a real-world scam.”

Associated Press’ Jake Coyle wrote, “I Care a Lot” has ultimately no way of resolving its fairly ludicrous plot. But it’s strong, gripping, unpredictable pulp, and Pike pulls something off that few else could as a protagonist.”

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw said in his review. “Rosamund Pike is tremendous, giving us her most outrageous Hitchcock-blonde turn since Gone Girl.”

Entertainment Weekly’s Leah Greenblatt said, “Pike, who lately has taken the lead in noble biopics like last year’s Radioactive and 2018’s A Private War, feels unleashed by the wickedness of the role, gleefully sinking those gleaming white teeth into her finest villainy since Gone Girl.”