Documentary on Patrick Swayze to premiere in August

A documentary on late actor Patrick Swayze is being developed by Paramount Network and Network Entertainment as part of the I Am franchise.

Titled I Am Patrick Swayze, the film will be directed by Adrian Buitenhuis, who has previously helmed documentaries Heath Ledger and Paul Walker.

It will feature commentary from his widow Lisa Niemi and his brother Don Swayze

The documentary will tell the story of the actor who has starred in some of the hits such as Dirty Dancing, Point Break and Ghost, Paramount Network said in a statement.

It will explore his childhood in Texas and his enduring relationship with widow Lisa Niemi, whom he met as a teenager at his mother’s dance studio.

Interviews of the actor’s co-stars like Rob Lowe, C Thomas Howell, Sam Elliott, Jennifer Grey, Demi Moore, Kelly Lynch, and Lori Petty will also feature in the film.

I Am Patrick Swayze will have its world premiere in the actor’s home state at the San Antonio Film Festival on August 2.

It will debut on August 18, what would have been Swayze’s 67th birthday.

Patrick Swayze died in 2009 from pancreatic cancer at the age of 57.