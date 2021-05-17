Huma Qureshi shares behind-the-scenes still from Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead: ‘Waiting to check in at the Zombie Hotel’

Seems like Huma Qureshi is missing being on the sets of Zack Snyder’s Army of the Dead. The actor on Monday shared a behind-the-scenes still from the film on Instagram. The picture has Huma relaxing with her co-star Ella Purnell. “Me just hanging out on the set of #ArmyOfTheDead waiting to check in at the Zombie Hotel surrounded by zombie entrails.. You know just regular on set. And that is @ella_purnell aka Kate hidden behind my giant shoe,” Huma informed her fans adding that the film is playing in select theatres in US but for viewers in India, the film will be available on Netflix from May 21st onwards.

Army of the Dead director and writer Zack Snyder was all praise for Huma in a recent interview. Talking about the character, he said when the casting director suggested her name and Zack saw her work, he wasn’t sure if she will be a part of Army of the Dead.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Huma S Qureshi (@iamhumaq)

“She is an amazing actress. I watched some of her material. When she said yes, I was so happy. She is the only Indian actress in the film,” Zack told Hindustan Times.

Huma, later, shared the clip on her Instagram account and expressed how she cannot wait to shoot with him again. “Thank you #ZackSnyder for being you … Thank you for letting me be a tiny part of your glorious vision. I wish I was promoting this film with you and my cast mates they way we always wanted to .. I wish we all had never ever heard of Corona . But .. it is what it is … Thank you for saying such sweet things. Can’t wait to shoot our next,” the actor wrote.

Recently, Huma Qureshi joined forces with Save the Children — a global child rights organisation — to help Delhi fight the Covid-19 pandemic. The actor shared that she will be helping the organisation launch a 100-bed hospital with an oxygen plant in the capital. Her initiative was also supported by Snyder, who wrote in a post, “I’ve joined hands with Save The Children to help Delhi fight the pandemic. They are working to build a temporary hospital facility in Delhi with 100 beds along with an oxygen plant. Please support❤️🙏🏻.”

Apart from Army of the Dead, Huma also has Bell Bottom and SonyLIV’s Maharani to her credit.