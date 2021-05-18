Huma Qureshi on Army of the Dead co-star Dave Bautista: ‘He’s one of the nicest, tallest, biggest, warmest human beings I’ve ever met’

Bollywood actor Huma Qureshi is excited about her debut Hollywood project Army of the Dead. In a recent interview with Deadline, Huma opened up about working with filmmaker Zack Snyder and wrestler-turned-Hollywood actor Dave Bautista.

When asked about the filmmaker’s comment in a recent interview that post working with Huma, he only wants to collaborate with Indian actors, the actor said, “I’m a little upset about that. He should have said, ‘I only want to work with Huma.’ I’m just kidding. I think Zack is such a gracious and nice man. I was overwhelmed and surprised with so much praise coming my way – he never said that to me when I was around him!”

“In India, my roles are often all about me, as a lead character, and this was a big ensemble piece. The fact I got to work with Zack Snyder, and the cinematic value of that, is undeniable. I’m glad to get to work with him and to know him as a person. He’s a genius. There’s no two ways about it. Since he gave that interview, my phone hasn’t stopped ringing,” the Army of the Dead actor added.

Huma Qureshi, who will be seen sharing screen space with MCU actor Dave Bautista in the zombie heist movie, stated she had a wonderful time working with Bautista. “Dave is amazing. He’s one of the nicest, tallest, biggest, warmest human beings I’ve ever met. Everything about him is big, but he’s gentle,” Huma told Deadline.

Also featuring Ella Purnell, Omari Hardwick, Ana de la Reguera, Theo Rossi, Matthias Schweighöfer, Nora Arnezeder, Hiroyuki Sanada, Tig Notaro, Raúl Castillo, Garret Dillahunt, Army of the Dead will premiere globally on Netflix on May 21.