Hugh Jackman will return as Wolverine in Deadpool 3; watch Ryan Reynolds’ hilarious announcement video

Actor Ryan Reynolds on Tuesday announced the release date for the upcoming third Deadpool movie — the first to be set in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, after Disney’s takeover of 20th Century Studios a couple of years ago.

“Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one,” he captioned his tweet, making a reference to the character’s first appearance in the film X-Men Origins: Wolverine. The video opens with the actor saying that he has been hard at work thinking about how to make Deadpool’s first appearance in the MCU special. There are some tongue-in-cheek shots of Reynolds taking leisurely strolls and hunched over a typewriter, trying to come up with ideas. “I’ve really had to search my soul on this one,” he says. But all his efforts were for nothing, because he couldn’t come up with anything. Except one idea.

A man walks across the frame behind him, as Reynolds asks, “Hey Hugh, want to play Wolverine one more time?” And Jackman replies casually, “Yeah, sure, Ryan.” The video then reveals the film’s logo, which is the Deadpool symbol, but with three claw marks scratched across it, to symbolise the return of Wolverine.

Hard keeping my mouth sewn shut about this one. ⚔️ pic.twitter.com/OdV7JmAkEu — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) September 27, 2022

Jackman had famously retired from playing the superhero in 2017’s Logan, whose entire publicity revolved around the claim that fans would never see Jackman as Wolverine again. In fact, the film ended with Wolverine being brutally murdered and being laid to rest.

Oh my gosh! Everybody chill. Just kidding! I’m all good! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what maddness my dear friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up! pic.twitter.com/qaCG4Z39x4 — Mangold (@mang0ld) September 28, 2022

James Mangold, the director of Logan, posted a video snippet of Wolverine being impaled on a log in that film, which led fans to believe that he was upset about the ‘unretirement’. He followed up his tweet with, “Oh my gosh! Everybody chill. Just kidding! I’m all good! LOGAN will always be there. Multiverse or prequel, time warp or worm hole, canon or non-canon or even without a rationale, I cannot wait to see what madness my dear friends @VancityReynolds and @RealHughJackman cook up!”

Deadpool 3 has been slated for release on September 6, 2024. The film will be directed by Shawn Levy, who has worked with Reynolds on The Adam Project and with Jackman on Real Steel. The film will also mark both Reynolds and Jackman’s debut appearance in the MCU, although it is believed that Wolverine will be recast going forward.