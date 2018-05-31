Hugh Jackman: There should never be an audition in a hotel room

Hugh Jackman hopes the #MeToo and Time’s Up campaign will change the way things run in the film industry. Hugh Jackman hopes the #MeToo and Time’s Up campaign will change the way things run in the film industry.

Hollywood star Hugh Jackman believes auditions in hotel rooms should be banned following a series of sexual misconduct allegations against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Weinstein was accused of rape and sexual harassment by over 100 women and most of them claimed that they were assaulted by him in his hotel room during a meeting or an audition.

The Wolverine star hopes the #MeToo and Time’s Up campaign, which were launched after Weinstein expose and number of other similar incidents in Hollywood, will change the way things run in the film industry. “There should never, ever be an audition again without a third person present, there should never be a meeting in a hotel room. You can call it a hotel room, but essentially it’s a bedroom, right?” he said.

“So why would you ever need to have a meeting there? So in many ways, it feels like there’s a hopeful feeling that this could be a genuine change for the better,” Jackman, 49, told Australia’s GQ magazine.

After Hollywood celebrities came forth with their allegations against film producer Harvey Weinstein, the campaign of #MeToo took the world by a storm. Women and men from all walks of life shared their stories of harassment. Apart from Weinstein, many other celebrities like Kevin Spacey, Dustin Hoffman, and many others were accused with sexual harassment charges.

