The Front Runner trailer: Hugh Jackman stars as American politician Gary Hart

The trailer for the Hugh Jackman and Vera Farmiga starrer The Front Runner is out. It is 1988, America, and Democratic Senator Gary Hart is running his presidential campaign. He is the perfect man for the job, who happens to hate posing for photographs. In fact, he is smart, clear-sighted and is tipped to be the next big thing until his extra-marital affair gets exposed by the media. The next thing we know, Hart is forced to resign from office.

“I have never known a guy more talented at untangling politics so that anyone can understand it. It is a gift and he wants to share that, and all they want for him is to take stupid photos,” JK Simmons’ character says at one point in the trailer. The film seemingly takes a look at journalism, politics and how rumour mills function, and how these three ‘institutes’ might often seem to work together from a vantage point.

The synopsis of the movie reads, “Based on a true story that changed everything, Hugh Jackman is #TheFrontRunner – only in theaters this Election Day.” The movie stars Hugh Jackman, Vera Farmiga, JK Simmons, Sara Paxton and Alfred Molina in pivotal roles. It has been directed by Jason Reitman, with a script by Matt Bai, Jay Carson and Reitman. The film is based on the book penned by Matt Bai.

The Front Runner will release on November 7, 2018.

