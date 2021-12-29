Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19, says he has ‘scratchy throat and runny nose’

Actor Hugh Jackman has tested positive for COVID-19. The Hollywood star took to his social media accounts to share that he has mild symptoms, including ‘a scratchy throat and runny nose’, and that as soon as he is cleared to do so, he will be back on stage. All performances of The Music Man, featuring Jackman in the lead, have been cancelled.

In his video, Jackman said, “My symptoms are like a cold. I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I’m fine. And I’m just gonna do everything I can to get better ASAP. And as soon as I’m cleared, I’ll be back on stage, heading to River City. Please stay safe, Be healthy, be kind.”

He captioned his post, “Just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year.”

Hugh Jackman tested positive after his co-star Sutton Foster got infected last week and was replaced by an understudy. Foster is expected to return by January 2, and Jackman is expected to return by January 6.