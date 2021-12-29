scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Wednesday, December 29, 2021
MUST READ

Hugh Jackman tests positive for COVID-19, says he has ‘scratchy throat and runny nose’

The performances of The Music Man, featuring Hugh Jackman in the lead, have been cancelled.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
December 29, 2021 10:57:28 am
Hugh Jackman-ReutersHugh Jackman's show has been cancelled (Photo: REUTERS/Peter Nicholls)

Actor Hugh Jackman has tested positive for COVID-19. The Hollywood star took to his social media accounts to share that he has mild symptoms, including ‘a scratchy throat and runny nose’, and that as soon as he is cleared to do so, he will be back on stage. All performances of The Music Man, featuring Jackman in the lead, have been cancelled.

In his video, Jackman said, “My symptoms are like a cold. I have a scratchy throat and a bit of a runny nose, but I’m fine. And I’m just gonna do everything I can to get better ASAP. And as soon as I’m cleared, I’ll be back on stage, heading to River City. Please stay safe, Be healthy, be kind.”

Also Read |When Ryan Reynolds called Hugh Jackman ‘selfish’ for not returning as WolverineWhen Ryan Reynolds called Hugh Jackman ‘selfish’ for not returning as Wolverine

He captioned his post, “Just wanted to make sure you heard this from me. I tested positive for Covid. Mild symptoms and looking forward to getting back on stage ASAP! Sending love for a happy and healthy new year.”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hugh Jackman (@thehughjackman)

Hugh Jackman tested positive after his co-star Sutton Foster got infected last week and was replaced by an understudy. Foster is expected to return by January 2, and Jackman is expected to return by January 6.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Twinkle Khanna birthday
On Twinkle Khanna’s birthday, a peek at her personal life

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Dec 29: Latest News

Advertisement