Hugh Jackman goes bald for Blackbeard role in ‘Peter Pan’

The 45-year-old actor debuted his brand-new look via Instagram. The 45-year-old actor debuted his brand-new look via Instagram.

Actor Hugh Jackman has gone bald to portray the negative role of Blackbeard in the upcoming ‘Peter Pan’ movie ‘Pan’.

The 45-year-old actor debuted his brand-new look via Instagram.

“Blackbeard is born,” Jackman captioned the photo that shows him sitting in a chair and staring up at the camera.

Directed by ‘Pride & Prejudice’ helmer Joe Wright, the movie also stars Amanda Seyfried (Wendy Darling’s mother, Mary), Rooney Mara (Tiger Lily), and Garrett Hedlund (CaptainHook). Newcomer Levi Miller will play the title role.

The Warner Bros film is said to be a new retelling of J M Barrie’s classic story about the boy who never grew up.

The script by Jason Fuchs is set during World War II and follows an orphan who is kidnapped by pirates and brought to Neverland.

‘Pan’ is slated to release in July 2015.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App