Hugh Grant on Prince Harry’s decision to step back from royal duties: As a man, it’s his job to protect his family

Hugh Grant said he is on Prince Harry’s side. Hugh Grant said he is on Prince Harry’s side.

Actor Hugh Grant recently reacted on ‘Megxit’, a term used to describe Prince Harry and wife Meghan Markle stepping back from their official duties as senior members of Britain’s royal family. The couple wants to “work to become financially independent.”

While promoting his film The Gentleman on Andy Cohen’s Radio Andy show on Sirius XM, Hugh supported Harry’s decision and said, “I’m rather on Harry’s side. The tabloid press effectively murdered his mother, now they’re tearing his wife to pieces.”

He added, “I think as a man, it’s his job to protect his family, so I’m with him.”

On January 8, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle announced that they would “step back” from their official duties and they plan to split their time between Britain and North America. They also said they wanted to give their 8-month-old son, Prince Archie, “geographic balance” in his upbringing.

Express Editorial | The golden couple of the UK don’t want to stand on ceremony any more. Sometimes, stepping back spells progress.

Harry and Markle, who married in May 2018, have found themselves under constant scrutiny from British tabloid press. Harry had earlier said, “I’ve seen what happens when someone I love is commoditized to the point that they are no longer treated or seen as a real person,” He once wrote. “I lost my mother and now I watch my wife falling victim to the same powerful forces.”

Also read | ‘Megxit’ is the new Brexit in a Britain split by age and politics

Harry’s mother Diana, Princess of Wales, was followed by paparazzi relentlessly for years and was killed in a car crash in Paris in 1997 as her driver sped from photographers.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd