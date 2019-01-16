Hugh Grant appeals for return of script stolen from his car

Actor Hugh Grant has appealed for the return of a script which was amongst the many other valuables that were stolen from his car by burglars. The 58-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news, saying the script contained “many weeks worth of notes and ideas”.

Advertising

“In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script. Many weeks worth of notes and ideas,” he wrote.

He asked for the items to be returned to the address of his production house Coach Films in Ealing, west London.

“And perhaps my children’s medical cards. Coach Films, Ealing St Mary’s Ealing Green W5 5EN*” he said.

In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script. Many weeks worth of notes and ideas. And perhaps my children’s medical cards. Coach Films ,Ealing St Mary’s Ealing Green W5 5EN* — Hugh Grant (@HackedOffHugh) January 13, 2019

Grant most recently starred in BBC limited series A Very English Scandal. His performance as the disgraced British politician Jeremy Thorpe has been lauded by the fans.

Advertising

His upcoming projects include Guy Ritchie’s next Toff Guys, alongside Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell and Charlie Hunnam. He will also star alongside Nicole Kidman and Donald Sutherland in HBO’s upcoming six-part series The Undoing.