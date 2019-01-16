Toggle Menu
Hugh Grant appeals for return of script stolen from his carhttps://indianexpress.com/article/entertainment/hollywood/hugh-grant-appeals-for-return-of-stolen-script-5541500/

Hugh Grant appeals for return of script stolen from his car

Hugh Grant took to Twitter to appeal for return of script stolen from his car, saying the script contained "many weeks worth of notes and ideas".

hugh grant
Hugh Grant asked for the items to be returned to the address of his production house Coach Films in Ealing, west London. (Photo: Reuters)

Actor Hugh Grant has appealed for the return of a script which was amongst the many other valuables that were stolen from his car by burglars. The 58-year-old actor took to Twitter to share the news, saying the script contained “many weeks worth of notes and ideas”.

“In the unlikely chance that anyone knows who broke into my car tonight and stole my bag, please try and persuade them to at least return my script. Many weeks worth of notes and ideas,” he wrote.

He asked for the items to be returned to the address of his production house Coach Films in Ealing, west London.

“And perhaps my children’s medical cards. Coach Films, Ealing St Mary’s Ealing Green W5 5EN*” he said.

Grant most recently starred in BBC limited series A Very English Scandal. His performance as the disgraced British politician Jeremy Thorpe has been lauded by the fans.

Advertising

His upcoming projects include Guy Ritchie’s next Toff Guys, alongside Matthew McConaughey, Henry Golding, Colin Farrell and Charlie Hunnam. He will also star alongside Nicole Kidman and Donald Sutherland in HBO’s upcoming six-part series The Undoing.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Tahira Kashyap Khurrana feels 'liberated' after getting rid of 'the extensions'
2 F2 actor Varun Tej: It was a fantastic experience to work with Venkatesh
3 Vicky Kaushal, Yami Gautam meet defence minister Nirmala Sitharaman