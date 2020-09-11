Hubie Halloween trailer: Adam Sandler is Salem’s saviour in this horror-comedy

Hubie Halloween begins streaming on Netflix from October 7. (Photo: Netflix)

A trailer for Adam Sandler’s Netflix horror-comedy Hubie Halloween is out. The film is directed by Steven Brill and penned by Sandler and Tim Herlihy.

The story is about Hubie Dubois (Sandler) a good-natured but weird man who just loves Halloween celebrations and does his best to make sure the people of Salem stay safe on Halloween night. For his fellow residents, though, he is a good-for-nothing loser and pain for the police department with his frivolous complaints.

However, when things go bad in reality, and people begin to disappear, and it turns out monsters are indeed real, it falls upon good old Hubie to solve the mystery, for the police will not listen.

The trailer spoils quite a bit of the plot, so if you wish to go into Hubie Halloween totally blind, you may want to skip it. If you do watch the trailer, it will make you want to watch the movie right now. After Uncut Gems, the critically-acclaimed movie Sandler starred in for Netflix, this is a significant and yet welcome departure. This looks like a hugely fun family movie with a light tone, a fun, straightforward story and a smattering of thrill and horror to keep the viewers on their toes.

The official synopsis of the film reads, “Hubie Dubois (Adam Sandler) thanklessly spends every Halloween making sure the residents of his hometown, Salem, celebrate safely and play by the rules. But this year, an escaped criminal and a mysterious new neighbor have Hubie on high alert. When people start disappearing, it’s up to Hubie to convince the police (Kevin James, Kenan Thompson) and townsfolk that the monsters are real, and only he can stop them. Hubie Halloween is a hilarious family film about an unlikely hero with an all-star cast including Julie Bowen, Ray Liotta, Noah Schnapp, Steve Buscemi and Maya Rudolph, produced by Happy Madison.”

Hubie Halloween begins streaming on Netflix from October 7.

