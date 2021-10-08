How Robert Downey Jr suited up for Iron Man in Avengers Infinity War: New set photos shed light

Brand new photos from the sets of Avengers: Infinity War featuring Robert Downey Jr have surfaced online. The photos are from the scene in which Thanos’ lieutenants Ebony Maw and Cull Obsidian invade earth and encounter Tony Stark, Doctor Strange, Wong and Bruce Banner.

In the movie, Tony sported the Mark L Iron Man suit, his first based on nanotechnology which can appear in a second and cover his entire body like a fluid.

The set photos showed how the suit looked before all the visual effect wizardry applied to it by VFX artists. He wears the metal suit until his waist, after which there is motion capture suit that allows VFX artists to apply CGI.

Not only Tony’s Iron Man suits have changed in the Marvel Cinematic Universe movies since his bulky, unwieldy original he made from scrap metal in Iron Man, Downey Jr himself has had to wear less and less actual metal due to advances in VFX technology and increasing budgets of MCU movies.

But it was not easy in the beginning. Downey Jr told David Letterman on his show My Next Guest Needs No Introduction with David Letterman, “Initially, everything was really there. They wanted to spend as little as they could on CG replacement, so I remember this helmet went on, and there’d be a shot, and I’d be in this whole suit, and they’d say: ‘Alright, Robert, it’s like you landed on the roof, so when we say action, just go like that, like you just landed, and then start moving forward.’”



He added, “So I put this helmet on, and it slammed closed, and I couldn’t see anything, and then these LED lights went on and it was like The Manchurian Candidate… I was absolutely blinded.”