Talent manager Purvi reveals how Dimple Kapadia landed role in Christopher Nolan’s Tenet

As Bollywood and cinephiles celebrate Dimple Kapadia being cast in ace filmmaker Christopher Nolan’s next titled Tenet, Mumbai-based talent manager Purvi Lavingia Vats reveals how the veteran actor landed the role.

The action epic, also starring Robert Pattinson, Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Kenneth Branagh, Clemence Poesy and Michael Caine among others, is set to arrive in theaters on July 17, 2020.

In an interview with indianexpress.com, Purvi Lavingia Vats shares that she pitched Dimple Kapadia to the film’s team based on the brief they sent her for the character. “I sent footage of her work and they really liked her.”

Purvi says Dimple’s role is a “very important role,” and India is supposed to be one of the shooting locations for the film. The talent manager, who was also instrumental in getting actor Ali Fazal a role in Hollywood action film Furious 7, reveals that Dimple was initially reluctant to be a part of Tenet.

“Initially, we did not have enough information on the role. While the thought of working with Christopher Nolan was so exciting, I needed to get a more detailed brief for her. Once I did that, and casting saw her footage and then she auditioned for the part. Then she met with the Nolan and the casting director here and the rest was history.”

Dimple Kapadia, whose Bollywood career spans over four decades, was last seen in director Anees Bazmee’s comedy Welcome Back (2015). Her upcoming Bollywood project is Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt starrer Brahmastra, which will release next year.