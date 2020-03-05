How coronavirus is affecting Hollywood

Stills from No Time to Die and Disney’s Mulan. Stills from No Time to Die and Disney’s Mulan.

The outbreak of coronavirus has affected all spheres of life, including the entertainment industry. Recently the makers of the James Bond movie No Time to Die took to Twitter to announce that they have decided to postpone the release of the film from April to November.

No Time to Die postponed

A tweet from the makers of No Time to Die read, “MGM, Universal and Bond producers, Michael G. Wilson and Barbara Broccoli, announced today that after careful consideration and thorough evaluation of the global theatrical marketplace, the release of NO TIME TO DIE will be postponed until November 2020.” No Time to Die is now eyeing a November 25 release. The film is also Daniel Criag’s last outing as the suave spy.

Shoot of upcoming Mission Impossible film stalled

Not only the Daniel Craig starrer, but other big films are also facing the brunt of the disease. While the Chinese release of Sonic the Hedgehog has been stalled, the upcoming Mission Impossible movie has reportedly halted shoot. The film was being shot in Venice, Italy.

Mulan and other American releases

Disney’s live-action version of Mulan will not open in Chinese theaters in the foreseeable future. Set in China, the movie features Chinese American actress Liu Yifei, along with Chinese superstars like Jet Li and Donnie Yen. The movie was expected to rake in the moolah at the Chinese box office. The release of Oscar-nominated movies such as 1917 and Jojo Rabbit in Chinese cinema halls has also been postponed indefinitely.

Cannes’ statement

The festival’s organisers recently released a statement on the status of the Cannes Film Festival. “As of today, it is still premature to express assumptions on an event scheduled in two months and a half. In due course and depending on the occurrences, the Festival de Cannes will naturally take all the necessary measures, aiming at ensuring the protection of all attendees and preserving their health during the event in Cannes, under the responsibility of public authorities, in particular the State and the City of Cannes,” a spokesperson told Variety.

