House of Gucci trailer: Ridley Scott film unveils Lady Gaga as Mrs Gucci, Jared Leto’s stunning transformation

Ridley Scott, the creator of such venerable franchises as Alien and Blade Runner, appears to have take it upon himself to explore the rot and tension within rich business families. His latest target is the Gucci family, the people behind the iconic fashion brand, in star-studded House of Gucci.

The movie stars Lady Gaga as Italian socialite Patrizia Reggiani, who ordered a successful hit on her ex-husband Maurizio Gucci (Adam Driver), a one-time head of the Gucci fashion house. “A legacy worth killing for,” says the tagline.

If Gaga and Driver weren’t enough, the film has a long list of acclaimed performers, including Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Jack Huston, Reeve Carney, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino.

While Patrizia and Maurizio are the lead characters, it is Leto who is hogging all the limelight as Paolo Gucci. It is an astonishing transformation that would make Christian Bale proud. At first glance, if you were not told this is him, you might think it is a slightly chubby person who looks a bit like Jared Leto.

Lady Gaga also appears to be relishing another juicy, dramatic role after Oscar-winning A Star is Born.

House of Gucci looks downright amazing if are judging solely by the trailer: stylish, scandalous, beautifully shot with a stunning realisation of the setting.

The film’s official synopsis reads, “House of Gucci is inspired by the shocking true story of the family empire behind the Italian fashion house of Gucci. Spanning three decades of love, betrayal, decadence, revenge, and ultimately murder, we see what a name means, what it’s worth, and how far a family will go for control.”

Becky Johnston and Roberto Bentivegna have penned the screenplay from a story by the former.

House of Gucci will release on November 24, 2021.