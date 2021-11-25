scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, November 25, 2021
MUST READ

House of Gucci review roundup: Lady Gaga-Adam Driver drama is a ‘lavish soap opera’ but struggles with tone

House of Gucci's reviews praise performances, production design and value, but say the tone is uneven and the film is unsure whether to go full campy or include grimmer elements.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: November 25, 2021 11:08:18 am
House of Gucci, lady gagaRidley Scott's House of Gucci has a 61 per cent rating on Rotten Tomatoes. (Photo: United Artists Releasing)

The first reviews of Ridley Scott’s House of Gucci about the scandal in the titular fashion empire has divided critics. On review aggregation site Rotten Tomatoes, the film has a 61 per cent rating.

The critical consensus reads, “House of Gucci vacillates between inspired camp and dour drama too often to pull off a confident runway strut, but Lady Gaga’s note-perfect performance has a timeless style all its own.”

Also Read |Ridley Scott hits back at Gucci family criticism: ‘It was about murder’

The film stars Lady Gaga, Adam Driver, Jared Leto, Jeremy Irons, Salma Hayek, and Al Pacino. The reviews praise performances, production design and value, but say the tone is uneven and the film is unsure whether to go full campy or include grimmer elements.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Wall Street Journal’s Joe Morgenstern wrote, “I found the film so insistently campy yet painfully mirthless-its style lies somewhere between opera buffa and telenovela-that my mental state of acute anguish may have skewed my perceptions of whatever the story has to offer.”

Minneapolis Star Tribune’s Chris Hewitt wrote, “You reach the end of the movie, sometimes having been entertained and more often irritated, and wonder, ‘What were they trying to do here?'”

Don't Miss These Stories
Click here for more

Financial Times’ Danny Leigh wrote, “House of Gucci is not only a bad film, but a bad advert for cinema.”

Observer’s Rex Reed was a little more positive. He wrote, “Like it or not, see this lavish soap opera and you’ll know you’ve been to the movies.”

Globe and Mail’s Barry Hertz said the film is terrible, but one has to admire Scott’s intentions, if nothing else. “It is, at times, nakedly and bewilderingly bad – but you have to admire Scott’s energy,” he wrote.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Advertisement

More Entertainment

Advertisement

Photos

Sara Ali Khan, Malaika Arora, Kriti Sanon: 10 celebrity photos you should not miss today

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Nov 25: Latest News

Advertisement