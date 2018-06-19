Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation gets India release date

Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation will release in India on July 20. Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation will release in India on July 20.

Director Genndy Tartakovsky’s Hotel Transylvania 3: A Monster Vacation will release in India on July 20. The release date was announced via a statement issued to IANS. Sony Pictures India will bring the film to India. The first two Hotel Transylvania films have been the company’s largest animation box office hits outside of the first Smurfs movie. Hotel Transylvania and Hotel Transylvania 2 earned over 800 million dollars, reports variety.com.

The film kicks off in the same hotel from the first two films, but when Mavis sees her father Dracula, who seems a bit down, she organises a cruise vacation so that he can spend more time with his increasingly overworked family. She also invites his friends and their families. They quickly set off on their water-bound adventure.

Actors Adam Sandler, Andy Samberg, Selena Gomez, Kevin James, David Spade, Steve Buscemi, Keegan-Michael Key, Molly Shannon, Fran Drescher, Kathryn Hahn, Jim Gaffigan and Mel Brooks have lent their voices to various characters in the film. Written by Tartakovsky and Michael McCullers, Mark Mothersbaugh has given music for the film.

Here is the synopsis for the film, “In Sony Pictures Animation’s Hotel Transylvania 3: Monster Vacation, join our favorite monster family as they embark on a vacation on a luxury monster cruise ship so Drac can take a summer vacation from providing everyone else’s vacation at the hotel. It’s smooth sailing for Drac’s Pack as the monsters indulge in all of the shipboard fun the cruise has to offer, from monster volleyball to exotic excursions, and catching up on their moon tans. But the dream vacation turns into a nightmare when Mavis realizes Drac has fallen for the mysterious captain of the ship, Ericka, who hides a dangerous secret that could destroy all of monsterkind.”

