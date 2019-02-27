Hotel Transylvania 4 to release on Christmas 2021

Toggle Menu
Hotel Translyvania 4 release on Christmas 2021
Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation grossed 528.6 million dollars.

Sony has booked a 2021 Christmas release date for the fourth chapter in the Hotel Transylvania franchise.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the CG-animated picture has been green-lit and will open on December 22, 2021.

This is the first time the studio has gone for a date in the year-end holidays.

Hotel Transylvania 4 will clash with Universal’s Wicked and releases less than a week after Avatar 3 hits the screens on December 17.

Featuring Adam Sandler as Count Dracula, the last installment, Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation, grossed USD 528.6 million following its release last July.

The series consists of an ensemble cast, led by the voices of Andy Samberg and Selena Gomez.

