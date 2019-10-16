Hope Deadpool continues to live in R-rated universe: Writers

Deadpool writers Paul Wernick and Rhett Reese hope Merc with a Mouth will continue to live in the R-rated universe they created as well as a possible crossover with the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

Advertising

The writer duo, who are in for the potential third sequel with Ryan Reynolds returning as the titular antihero, said the project is still up in the air.

“The plan and the hope is that Marvel allows us to continue Deadpool in his R-rated universe that he lives in and also, hopefully over time, we get to play a little bit in the MCU sandbox as well,” Wernick told io9 website.

Reese added it is “all undetermined” for now as they are finding out the right entry point for the character.

Advertising

“Marvel’s a rich universe of both heroes and also, wonderfully, villains. So we would love to see Deadpool enter that universe in a fun way. It’s just about figuring out how and when,” he said.

They also revealed the “transition” of Fox to Disney has “delayed” the process as the top brass is trying to figure out the direction MCU will take.

“(Plus) Ryan is very busy and the transition has delayed everything because you just don’t know. (Marvel Studios) is figuring out the next version of the MCU obviously and that’s its own beast. Then you throw Deadpool in there and the X-Men and stuff, and it’s crazy,” Reese said.

Wernick said Deadpool 3 is a special project for them and one that deserves a “wonderful and great” idea.

“We will continue to trade texts back and forth with Ryan until we land on it, and then my guess is we’ll be off writing soon after that,” he added.

Previously, Reynolds, who co-wrote Deadpool 2 with Reese and Wernick, said the franchise will go in a “completely different direction” with the third movie.