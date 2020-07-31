Honest Thief trailer: Liam Neeson is a former bank robber looking for redemption

In Honest Thief, Liam Neeson stars as Tom Carter, a former bank-robber. (Photo: Briarcliff Entertainment) In Honest Thief, Liam Neeson stars as Tom Carter, a former bank-robber. (Photo: Briarcliff Entertainment)

Liam Neeson has been doing many action thrillers in the last few years. In his latest, Honest Thief, he plays the role a former bank robber — Tom Carter — who wishes to turns him for a reduced sentence for he is also returning all the money he stole. The reason is, he has fallen in love and wants to get away from a life of crime and running from the law to spend the rest of his days with his girlfriend.

Only, the FBI agents he phones turn out to be corrupt and try to keep the money for themselves. Carter foils their plan and escapes but now the FBI is after him, and the agency did not of his existence before he tried to turn himself in.

The trailer features some decent action but it is hard to distinguish it from, say, Neeson’s Taken films. Only the set-up is different. Like those movies, Honest Thief also seems to have a lot of mindless pursuits and chases.

In what appears to be a callback to the Taken franchise, Carter even makes a telephonic threat to one of the FBI agent who has killed or injured his girlfriend. “I’m coming for you,” he promises.

So, it is simple. If you are a fan of Taken movies, or any other action movies that have action and little else (like plot, character and semblance of logic), you will probably like Honest Thief.

The official synopsis reads, “They call him the In and Out Bandit because meticulous thief Tom Carter (Liam Neeson) has stolen $9 million from small-town banks while managing to keep his identity a secret. But after he falls in love with the bubbly Annie (Kate Walsh), Tom decides to make a fresh start by coming clean about his criminal past, only to be double-crossed by two ruthless FBI agents.”

The film is directed by Mark Williams, who is also the co-creator of Netflix’s Ozark. Williams has penned the script with Steve Allrich.

Kate Walsh, Jeffrey Donovan, Jai Courtney, Robert Patrick among others also star.

