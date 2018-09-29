Follow Us:
Planning to buy a mid-range smartphone? Honor 9N is the notched beauty you need
Holmes and Watson trailer: Will Ferrell and John C Reilly bring the famed detective duo to screen with a hilarious twist

The trailer of Holmes and Watson featuring actors Will Ferrell and John C Reilly is out and it sees the two leads playing Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson respectively, with their unique brand of slapstick humour.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: September 29, 2018 2:17:25 pm
will ferrell and john c reilly Will Ferrell and John C Reilly star as Sherlock Holmes and John Watson in Holmes & Watson
The trailer of Holmes & Watson featuring actors Will Ferrell and John C Reilly is out and it sees the two leads playing Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson respectively, with their unique brand of slapstick humour.

In the released trailer, we see John C Reilly’s Watson hitting on the Queen of England. “I love you,” says Watson as a visibly alarmed Holmes remarks, “Watson!” However, the detective later agrees that the Queen is quite the stunner. From thereon, what follows is a predictable but hilarious series of mishaps and adventures where the famed duo battle a dangerous swarm of bees and investigate a crime scene at the royal palace.

The film is a comic version of popular literary characters Sherlock Holmes and Doctor John Watson, created by Sir Arthur Conan Doyle. The movie stars Will Ferrell, John C. Reilly, Rebecca Hall, Ralph Fiennes, Rob Brydon, Kelly Macdonald, Lauren Lapkus, and Hugh Laurie in pivotal roles.

Earlier, it was reported that Sacha Baron Cohen would play Sherlock Holmes. However, the role eventually went to Will Ferrell. Will Ferrell and John C Riley have previously shared screen space in the movie Step Brothers. Holmes & Watson is directed by Etan Cohen with a screenplay by the filmmaker himself. The film will release on December 21.

