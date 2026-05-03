Spider-Man Brand New Day, The Odyssey, Dune Part 3: It’s a Hollywood summer in Indian cinemas

By: Vaishali Dar

This year’s summer line-up leans heavily on franchises and nostalgia—genres that traditionally perform well in India.

Indian cinemas are transporting audiences straight to Hollywood this summer, with a slate of big-ticket releases lined up, starting with Friday’s release The Devil Wears Prada 2. Next in line are the much-anticipated Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu, Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Toy Story 5.

This year’s summer line-up leans heavily on franchises and nostalgia—genres that traditionally perform well in India. Titles like Spider-Man: Brand New Day are expected to lead the box office, while The Mandalorian and Grogu are likely to draw strong interest in metro cities. Family-oriented films such as Toy Story 5, Minions & Monsters, and Moana (live-action) are expected to boost daytime occupancy.

Spider-Man Brand New Day is scheduled to release in theatres in India on July 31, 2026. Spider-Man Brand New Day is scheduled to release in theatres in India on July 31, 2026.

The momentum is set to continue beyond summer, with Avengers: Doomsday, Dune: Part Three, and Christopher Nolan’s epic The Odyssey, which are anticipated to strengthen Hollywood’s performance in the later half of the year. In contrast, Bollywood is having a relaxed summer, with no big-star films to release in the next few months.

Dune: Part Three is scheduled to be released in Indian theaters on December 18, 2026 Dune: Part Three is scheduled to be released in Indian theaters on December 18, 2026

Some mid-segment dramas and rom-coms lined up for May and June include Raja Shivaji, Daadi Ki Shaadi, Ek Din, Kartavya, Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, Cocktail 2, to name a few. But the high-octane action and star-driven spectacles like Yash’s Toxic and Shah Rukh Khan’s King are expected to release only in the later half of the year.

Sanjeev Kumar Bijli, executive director, PVR INOX, said, “This year’s Hollywood calendar is strong, and we have good expectations for these titles in terms of both footfall and revenue.”

Story continues below this ad

In an effort to further attract audiences, PVR INOX and Miraj Cinemas are focusing on experiential promotions, including themed activations, curated food and beverage offerings, fan screenings, early previews, and brand collaborations for summer releases. “Marketing strategies include influencer campaigns, contests and targeted outreach across schools, colleges and corporate groups, alongside a push in tier-2 and tier-3 markets. The idea is to build excitement and give audiences a compelling reason to step into theatres in summer months,” said Bhuvanesh Mendiratta, MD of Miraj Cinemas.

Bijli added that international releases also attract audiences to premium formats such as IMAX, 4DX, and P[XL] (premium extra large), further boosting revenues.

He said Hollywood continues to be a significant and growing driver for PVR INOX, typically contributing between 20% and 25% of their annual box office collections. “However, the upcoming summer slate is expected to shift these dynamics. With the release of The Devil Wears Prada 2, Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu (May 22), Toy Story 5 (June 19), we anticipate a high-intensity period for international content,” he said.

The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released in theaters on May 1, 2026. The Devil Wears Prada 2 was released in theaters on May 1, 2026.

As per Mendiratta of Miraj Cinemas, Hollywood typically contributes 20-22% of India’s annual box office, compared to Bollywood’s 55-60%, with regional cinema making up the rest. However, during strong content windows like summer, Hollywood’s share can rise to 25-28% or higher. He added that dubbed versions in Hindi and regional languages also expand Hollywood’s reach, and franchise films typically see 12-15% higher footfalls than non-franchise titles.

Story continues below this ad

Rahul Puri, MD, Mukta A2 Cinemas, a subsidiary company of Subhash Ghai’s production house Mukta Arts, which operates cinemas in India and Bahrain, said Hollywood continues to complement the overall content mix by offering diverse, globally appealing storytelling. Puri emphasised that strong content and word of mouth are critical. “Films that resonate sustain beyond opening weekends, driving consistent footfalls.”

Additionally, there is appetite for curated re-releases and restorations as well, such as the 4K restoration of Steven Spielberg’s 1975 classic Jaws. “This allows us to sustain consistent footfalls and maintain high audience engagement throughout the season,” said Bijli.

Digital amplification further promotes a film, like it did for The Drama, where PVR INOX collaborated directly with the lead cast, Zendaya and Robert Pattinson, to create exclusive social media video content. This localised digital push saw significant engagement, driving high-impact buzz and footfalls.

“Beyond digital content, we work closely with major studios such as Disney, Lucasfilm, and 20th Century Studios to create holistic ‘event’ experiences. This includes on-ground activations that transform our cinema lobbies into immersive gateways to the film’s world, alongside fan-centric merchandise bundles and themed food and beverage menus. Whether it is through exclusive ‘first-look’ events or social media campaigns, we aim to treat every major Hollywood release as a landmark cultural event,” Bijli added.