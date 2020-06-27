Hollywood Rewind | Warm Bodies: A zombie comedy with heart

Warm Bodies released in 2013. Warm Bodies released in 2013.

Warm Bodies movie cast: Nicholas Hoult, Teresa Palmer, John Malkovich, Rob Corddry, Analeigh Tipton

Warm Bodies movie director: Jonathan Levine

Warm Bodies movie rating: 3 stars

Zombie rom-coms is a unique space that is still being explored. And one of the more well-done pieces of this genre is definitely Jonathan Levine’s 2013 feature Warm Bodies. Starring the talented duo of Nicholas Hoult and Teresa Palmer, this film is in parts cheesy, hilarious and sentimental. With a runtime of only one hour and forty minutes, Warm Bodies shows that you can make a movie that is commercial in its ingredients but novel in its approach.

The plot runs thus — It has been eight years since a major zombie apocalypse; however, a few of them still roam the earth. Among them is the zombie R (Nicholas Hoult) who one day ‘runs into’ the lovely Julie (Teresa Palmer). While she is obviously scared out of her wits, R feels strangely attracted to her, in a way he has never felt to any person before. The remainder of his heart starts beating; his body begins to grow warm. What is happening? Of course, R has fallen for our leading lady. However, what changes the track of this film and makes it engaging are the consequences of this budding romance.

R doesn’t remember anything from his human life, except that his name started with R; rest of it is a blur to him. When he meets Julie, he gets attuned to more human things and starts appreciating this new journey. The concept of a warm heart residing in a cold body is weirdly poetic, and thereby, romantic. This kind of juxtaposition helps ground the narrative in a solid fashion. The performances obviously help. Nicholas Hoult is especially brilliant as the quiet but unintentionally funny R. His body language, the way he perceives Teresa’s character and emotes what he feels through his eyes is commendable. Analeigh Tipton, Rob Corddry and John Malkovich support the story with their credible performances.

Hollywood Rewind: Bright Star | Malcolm X | Stardust | Red Eye | Notting Hill | Fargo | The Virgin Suicides | The Breakfast Club | Enchanted | Walk the Line | Blood Diamond | Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban | Mortal Kombat | Bridges of Madison County | Edward Scissorhands | Breakfast at Tiffany’s | She’s Gotta Have It | Ever After | The Devil Wears Prada | The Matrix | Creed | Mulan | Ratatouille | Shutter Island | Her | Dead Poets Society | Sleepless in Seattle | Waitress | Pride and Prejudice | The Dark Knight | Before Sunset | School of Rock | About a Boy | A Few Good Men | 50/50 | Begin Again | Brooklyn | Drive | Chocolat | Batman Begins | 10 Things I Hate About You | The Departed | Freedom Writers | Pretty Woman | Dan in Real Life | Jurassic Park | Tangled | Meet Joe Black | Monster’s Ball | Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind | You’ve Got Mail | Half Nelson | Fight Club | Doubt | American Psycho | Julie and Julia | Forrest Gump | The Silence of the Lambs | Finding Neverland | Roman Holiday| American History X | Tropic Thunder | Before Sunrise | Scent of a Woman | Finding Forrester | Sixteen Candles

The jokes, despite being somewhat stale, will make you laugh and this is another testament to the acting prowess of the cast, who make familiar seem unfamiliar. As comedians and writers would know, this is no easy feat. However, those who have seen Jonathan Levine’s 50/50 would not be too surprised, as far as the treatment of the film goes. Special shout out to the wonderful soundtrack, which boasts of songs like Bruce Springsteen’s “Hungry Heart,” “Patience” by Guns N’ Roses and Bob Dylan’s “Shelter from the Storm.”

You can stream Warm Bodies on Netflix.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd