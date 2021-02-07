Hollywood Rewind | True Romance: An all-out entertainer

Clarence: What about you?

Alabama: What about me?

Clarence: Tell me a bit about yourself.

When comic book nerd Clarence asked Alabama about herself, half-hoping and half-insisting that she open up to him, you knew the hero wanted to develop a relationship. He had no intentions for a mere fling. Our hero wished for more. A happy ending, which he ultimately got. Have you guessed the film yet? Featuring the talented and good-looking duo of Christian Slater and Patricia Arquette, Tony Scott directorial True Romance released in 1993 and was a box office failure despite pleasing critics. However, the film, with an enviable supporting cast, has over the years developed a cult following. Tarantino fans worship the movie, action buffs like the treatment of the genre and lovers swoon over the undeniably sweet love story of the two lead characters.

Yes, you read that right. I mentioned Tarantino because the beloved filmmaker has penned the screenplay of the movie. For the uninitiated, True Romance is comic-book nerd Clarence and former prostitute Alabama’s unlikely but adorable tale of love, which is sufficiently infused with violence. True to Tarantino’s style, the violence in the film is gritty, dark and explicit. But because Tony Scott is the filmmaker, we see the violence through a rather glossy lens which make things look prettier than it is. But that is what happens when two artistes of two different sensibilities join hands to create something. While Tarantino was happy with Scott’s treatment of his script, the Oscar-winning filmmaker admitted that his version of the film would have been less fairytale-ish. “I would have done my original ending, where Clarence dies. And I would have had all the comedy and all the romance, but it would have been a little rougher. And with it being a little rougher, we could have earned the more tear-jerking ending. I mean, with the fairy-tale popcorn movie that Tony made, that almost would have been a dirty trick, killing Clarence. You would have had to have earned the ending that I wrote, and I think I would have earned it more,” Tarantino had mentioned during an earlier interview with Empire magazine.

Apart from its winning leads, True Romance had an array of eccentric characters portrayed by the likes of Christopher Walken, Brad Pitt, Val Kilmer and Gary Oldman among others. Therefore, besides its sparkling script, the film drew its strength from the performances of its talented cast. Take, for instance, the celebrated Gary Oldman as the diabolical Drexl Spivey. Sharp tongue, scarred face and one missing eye, Oldman played an odd-looking villain and somehow managed to make him even more sinister. An achievement, especially considering how short his role was in the film. Brad Pitt’s stoner character Floyd is another very small but striking part, used as a pop culture reference to this date. Basically, True Romance is an all-out entertainer which has a little something in it for everybody. Let’s put it this way, you would enjoy True Romance if you had a gala time watching Pulp Fiction.

You can rent True Romance on Google Play.