Hollywood Rewind | The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants: Sweet and refreshing, with a touch of magic realism about it

There are few movies out there about sisterhood and female friendship, which can deliver both entertainment and an absorbing cinematic experience. However, the 2005 Ken Kwapis movie called, very cheesy-ily and very aptly, The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants, is a different beast altogether. It is a movie about four teenagers (16 year-olds to be precise) who are very close friends. They decide to spend the summer apart as they go on their different paths, but connect through a pair of jeans, which, by some magic, fits all four of them.

The plot sounds strange, when it is actually a simple friendship movie sprinkled with some magic realism. But it is its honest simplicity that makes the movie so engaging. The pair of pant is symbolic, but it is also its own thing. It is used as a narrative device to move the plot forward as we follow each of the girls on their respective journey whilst they continue to send the jeans back and forth amongst themselves during the course of the summer. The four actors — Amber Tamblyn, America Ferrera, Blake Lively and Alexis Bledel — bring the right amount of spiritedness and charm with their performances. America Ferrera in particular is a delight to watch as she sashays in and out of the frame with confidence, conviction and wit.

Although it comes together beautifully (and predictably) in the end, Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants could also be viewed as a four-part anthology feature with each young woman confronting their own obstacles. Each story presented with its unique set of growing pains. While Ferrera’s character has father issues, Bledel has romantic ones. Blake Lively’s Bridget tackles mental health head-on as Amber’s character Tibby realises that it is okay to make new friends out of your own small circle and have everyone be comfortable with it. And while they are handed these problems, the young women also transform into more mature versions of themselves. Life happens.

Earlier this year, America had shared a wonderful throwback snap from the sets of the original movie as the cast celebrated the sweet sixteenth birthday of the film that brought them together. Safe to say that unlike some relationships in the industry, the main cast’s friendship remains intact. In fact, the four of them had reunited for a sequel to the movie (which was not as good as part one, to be honest), and a few years ago Blake Lively had teased that there was a strong possibility of a third part coming out.

“The four of us are still best friends. To be able to create something together again has always been a dream of ours,” Lively had said at the time. Hope the makers are listening.