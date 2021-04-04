Hollywood Rewind | Spy Kids: The quintessential family entertainer of the noughties

Family movies with specific goal to entertain kids was a rare genre back in the days. Now we seemingly have them in abundance, but in the 90s and early noughties, it was more an exception than a rule. However, things changed with the 2001 Robert Rodriguez movie Spy Kids. The movie was a passion project of sorts for the filmmaker who also wrote, produced and edited the movie. Spy Kids starred a bevy of familiar faces and was responsible for introducing Alexa Vega and Daryl Christopher Sabara to showbiz at large.

Even 20 years down the line, Spy Kids is one of those rare films which has retained its inherent innocence and charm. The visual effects weren’t half bad either, considering the time it was released. Antonio Banderas, Carla Gugino, Alan Cumming, Teri Hatcher, Danny Trejo, Robert Patrick, Mike Judge, George Clooney and Richard Linklater formed the rest of the main cast.

The story revolved around a set of parents (played by Antonio and Carla) who are disguised super spies retired from active field work. They mainly work the desk but an important mission needs their help and they put on their mantle once again to save the world. However, things go wrong and their two children, Carmen and Juni (Alexa and Daryl), upon knowing the true identity of their father and mother, decide to take the matter in their own hands. But the path ahead is difficult, will they succeed? The rest of the plot takes from here.

Spy Kids is packed with a bunch of cool-looking CGI, some kickass action and lots of fun times for families. I remember watching this film on the TV as a child and marvelling at all the high-tech stuff the kids used in the movie. There is not a lot of ‘acting’ to be done here, but the little there is, it’s quite convincing. The child actors Alexa Vega and Daryl Sabara stood out. They were charming and were a great brother-sister team to watch onscreen. The film, which has just turned 20, was received with a lot of warmth upon its release. Its star Alexa recently took to Instagram to reminisce about the good old days, registering shock and surprise at the film’s 20th anniversary. “How on earth was this 20 years ago?! Only the absolute best memories with my forever family. So blessed to have been a part of something so special. The amount of love I have for every single person a part of this cast and crew. You guys made my childhood!!! Thank you for creating the most incredible experience for me… for Daryl and for our families! #SpyKids #SpyKids20th,” an emotional Alexa wrote on social media.

Hollywood Rewind: 1998’s Godzilla | The Others | Phone Booth | Wild | Scream | The Godfather Part II | One Fine Day | True Romance | Little Women | Face-off | Pulp Fiction | Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon | The Age of Innocence | Mean Girls | Die Hard | Never Been Kissed | Citizen Kane | Kill Bill Volume I | Terminator 2 Judgment Day | Titanic | Heat | Home Alone | Jerry Maguire | Brief Encounter | The Truman Show | The Deer Hunter | The Shining | Clueless | Ferris Bueller’s Day Off | Blue Velvet | Taxi Driver | The Lord of the Rings I | Zero Dark Thirty | The Godfather | Say Anything | Warm Bodies | Bright Star | Malcolm X | Stardust | Red Eye | Notting Hill | Fargo | The Virgin Suicides | The Breakfast Club | Enchanted | Walk the Line | Blood Diamond | Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban | Mortal Kombat | Bridges of Madison County | Edward Scissorhands | Breakfast at Tiffany’s | She’s Gotta Have It | Ever After | The Devil Wears Prada | The Matrix | Creed | Mulan | Ratatouille | Shutter Island | Her | Dead Poets Society | Sleepless in Seattle | Waitress | Pride and Prejudice | The Dark Knight | Before Sunset | School of Rock | About a Boy | A Few Good Men | 50/50 | Begin Again | Brooklyn | Drive | Chocolat | Batman Begins | 10 Things I Hate About You | The Departed | Freedom Writers | Pretty Woman | Dan in Real Life | Jurassic Park | Tangled | Meet Joe Black | Monster’s Ball | Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind | You’ve Got Mail | Half Nelson | Fight Club | Doubt | American Psycho | Julie and Julia | Forrest Gump | The Silence of the Lambs | Finding Neverland | Roman Holiday| American History X | Tropic Thunder | Before Sunrise | Scent of a Woman | Finding Forrester | Sixteen Candles

There are four films in the Spy Kids series — Spy Kids, Spy Kids 2: The Island of Lost Dreams, Spy Kids 3-D: Game Over and Spy Kids: All the Time in the World. The Spy Kids series was not only critically acclaimed, but raked in quite the moolah at the box office. The first Spy Kids movie alone minted an impressive 147 million dollars worldwide.

You can watch the Spy Kids movies on Google Play.