Hollywood Rewind | Searching: John Cho film is one-of-a-kind thriller

We live in a truly digital world. Cinema is often called the mirror of the society and if 100 years from now, people want to see how this technological evolution changed society, Aneesh Chaganty’s Searching (2018) is the film they should watch.

Everything we see in Searching is either through computers, smart phones or similar devices. When it came out four years ago, Searching blew the audience’s mind: ‘How could such a story be translated on screen, and so well too?’ Aneesh did it without compromising on the entertainment quotient of the film. This wholly digitised world that we saw before us was hundred per cent engaging. And to top it off, for the first time ever, we saw an Asian-American actor lead a thriller. A seemingly humble film in terms of its development, casting and budget, Searching was a massive commercial and critical success upon its release. The talented John Cho shone in every frame. He played a widowed David Kim who loses his wife to a terminal illness. He now shares a bland relationship with his teenage daughter who has been consistently lying to him about her whereabouts. And then one fine day, she disappears.

Nothing about Searching is conventional, not the casting, the crew members, the way it has been shot or even the form of thriller it tackles. It consistently throws an interesting sort of light on the parent-child relationship, how grief forms and develops differently in different people, and ultimately, it shows us the extent to which parents are willing to go for their children.

Only 102 minutes long, Searching is taut, tense and always on the target. John Cho as the distraught, sceptical but still somehow trusting father makes you root for him throughout the run of the movie. You feel his pain and anger and you want him to win. Once your protagonist is able to evoke that emotion in this kind of a setup, more than half the battle is won. Debra Messing as the messed up but efficient detective Rosemary Vick makes her presence felt in a big way, despite having a limited screen time. The editing by Nick Johnson and Will Merrick is superb, anything less or more than this would have spoiled the pace and the intimate feel of the movie. Interestingly, the editors of the first movie will be working as writers and directors of Searching 2; it was announced in 2019.

So if you have not seen Searching, now is the time. Small films like these sometimes make considerable noise upon release, but are soon forgotten by people. Let this be your chance to discover it if you haven’t already.

Searching is streaming on Netflix.

PS: Also Hollywood, please give John Cho meatier roles. He deserves it.