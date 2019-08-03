Hollywood Rewind | Ryan Gosling’s Drive: A quintessential ode to the 80s

Action, that glorious hat tip to 80s style of filmmaking, and a few sweet stolen moments of romance — Nicolas Winding Refn’s 2011 Drive has everything. And oh, it also has a stellar cast in the form of Ryan Gosling, Carey Mulligan, Oscar Issac and Bryan Cranston. The background music sets in well with whatever is happening on screen. Basically, Drive is as perfect as it gets.

Based on James Sallis’ novel of the same name, the Ryan Gosling starrer brings a refreshing change to the way heist movies are made. Ryan’s character is a nameless driver who works as a small-time mechanic, a stunt driver and someone who helps the bad guys escape when they need to use his driving skills. However, things take a decidedly dramatic turn when he crosses paths with Carey Mulligan’s Irene, his neighbour — a married woman with a kid. From thereon, crime and romance get entangled in the most engaging fashion, making it well worth the movie’s runtime of 100 minutes.

One sequence which is stuck in my mind is the one where the driver offers to take Irene and her child for a drive. College & Electric Youth’s “Real Human Being” plays in the background as the duo take a round of summery Los Angeles. The scene is reminiscent of classic romantic movies as much is said with what seems like minimum effort.

Ryan is brilliant as the silent, brooding archetypal hero; his mouth usually clenched as if he is containing a sea of mysteries inside (which he is), whereas Carey, as usual, is subtle and grounded in her portrayal of the conflicted Irene.

Ryan Gosling, action and the 80s — if you are a fan of either of these three things — you should go watch Drive now.

Drive is currently streaming on Netflix.