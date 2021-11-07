Hollywood Rewind | Persepolis: A defiant, one-of-a-kind animation film based on 1979 Iranian revolution

An animated movie for adults largely told in black-and-white with deep political and historical implications that works even 14 years after its release? That doesn’t happen very often. But the feature based on Iranian-born French writer Marjane Satrapi called Persepolis does exactly that. Persepolis is many things at once, it is a darkly comic film, it is also a historical-political drama and it works greatly as a ‘bildungsroman.’ Basically, a coming-of-age narrative which is here told against the backdrop of the Iranian revolution that took place in 1979.

The story is about a young Iranian woman who grows up in a strictly orthodox government. However, her parents regularly partake in rallies and protests against the government, which further informed our heroine’s ideology. Later, listening to her grandmother, she continues to defy the strict regime of Iran, getting caught in trouble multiple times. Until she is finally sent to Vienna by her parents. But there too, Marji doesn’t want to be held down by established authorities and continues to rebel. She wears jeans, listens to heavy metal music and suffers numerous heartbreaks amidst all the political turmoil. The film beautifully draws parallels to the protagonist’s own maturity as her country, Iran, struggles to find its footing after so many battles and bloodshed.

Also in Hollywood | Gal Gadot to turn evil queen in Disney’s live-action adaptation of Snow White

The point in the narrative when Marji wants to take her own life after fighting and failing her personal obstacles, that is when the movie becomes more personal, and as a result, more interactive. In a one-of-a-kind sequence depicting Marji suffering depression, and her inclination to end it all, the filmmakers Marjane Satrapi and Vincent Paronnaud suffuse the succeeding act with a jolt of joy as we see Marji get up and fight her sickness, whilst dancing to a track called “Eye of the Tiger” by Survivor. The pun of using such a song and by band with such a telling name at this juncture of the film does not get lost.

Hollywood Rewind: The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants | Philadelphia | Mrs Doubtfire | Easy A | Romeo + Juliet | Coraline | Gone Girl | Starship Troopers | Bridget Jones’s Diary | Almost Famous | Inglourious Basterds | Beginners | Girl With a Pearl Earring | Juno | Nightcrawler | Little Miss Sunshine | Moana | The Sound of Music | Benny and Joon | Crimson Peak | The Holiday | My Blueberry Nights | The Help | Mission Impossible | Chef | Revolutionary Road | I’m Not There | Donnie Brasco | Sicario | Edge of Tomorrow | Spy Kids | 1998’s Godzilla | The Others | Phone Booth | Wild | Scream | The Godfather Part II | One Fine Day | True Romance | Little Women | Face-off | Pulp Fiction | Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon | The Age of Innocence | Mean Girls | Die Hard | Never Been Kissed | Citizen Kane | Kill Bill Volume I | Terminator 2 Judgment Day | Titanic | Heat | Home Alone | Jerry Maguire | Brief Encounter | The Truman Show | The Deer Hunter | The Shining | Clueless | Ferris Bueller’s Day Off | Blue Velvet | Taxi Driver | The Lord of the Rings I | Zero Dark Thirty | The Godfather | Say Anything | Warm Bodies | Bright Star | Malcolm X | Stardust | Red Eye | Notting Hill | Fargo | The Virgin Suicides | The Breakfast Club | Enchanted | Walk the Line | Blood Diamond | Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban | Mortal Kombat | Bridges of Madison County | Edward Scissorhands | Breakfast at Tiffany’s | She’s Gotta Have It | Ever After | The Devil Wears Prada | The Matrix | Creed | Mulan | Ratatouille | Shutter Island | Her | Dead Poets Society | Sleepless in Seattle | Waitress | Pride and Prejudice | The Dark Knight | Before Sunset | School of Rock | About a Boy | A Few Good Men | 50/50 | Begin Again | Brooklyn | Drive | Chocolat | Batman Begins | 10 Things I Hate About You | The Departed | Freedom Writers | Pretty Woman | Dan in Real Life | Jurassic Park | Tangled | Meet Joe Black | Monster’s Ball | Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind | You’ve Got Mail | Half Nelson | Fight Club | Doubt | American Psycho | Julie and Julia | Forrest Gump | The Silence of the Lambs | Finding Neverland | Roman Holiday| American History X | Tropic Thunder | Before Sunrise | Scent of a Woman | Finding Forrester | Sixteen Candles

In her acceptance speech at the Cannes Film Festival, the author had highlighted the universal nature of the movie, but had dedicated the Jury Prize to Iranians, saying, “Although this film is universal, I wish to dedicate the award to all Iranians.”

Persepolis was not only a box office success, but went on to win several high-level international acclaims, including the Cannes Jury Prize, nomination for an Oscar in the Best Animated Feature category, as well as a Golden Globe nomination.