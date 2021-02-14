Hollywood Rewind | One Fine Day: George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer promise happy ending in these uncertain times

The world of One Fine Day is a familiar place – full of warm smiles and predictable chaos, snarky old humour and classic beauty. That is both its strength and its weakness. That despite being released in the late 90s, in an industry equipped with smart devices and smart minds, the George Clooney and Michelle Pfeiffer movie had no novelty about it. What worked in its favour were the performances of its two stars – George Clooney as an old whiny reporter and laid-back single father, and Michelle gliding through all the chaos around her with uncompromised grace.

The narrative is simple — a couple of good-looking single parents meet by a way of coincidence, and they keep running into each other and realise that their initial dislike for each other was borne out of attraction. That attraction takes a form close to love, and that is where the story ends, like any other romantic comedy. Despite being predictable to the T, here is what makes it such a fun watch during the times we live in — you can’t help but appreciate the certainty of the movie. You know that one way or the other, you are going to get your happy ending. And in a pandemic-wrought world, isn’t that a beautiful thing?

Today, One Fine Day maybe looked at through a rosy lens of comforting, escapist romedy, but the movie had tanked back in the day. Both Michelle and George had recently gotten together for a Variety interview and the couple ended up reminiscing about their ‘One Fine Days.’ Apparently, the film is a favourite of George’s barrister wife Amaal. “My wife and her friends can’t believe that ‘One Fine Day’ wasn’t a big hit. They love it,” Clooney said during the one-on-one with his former co-star.

The highlight of One Fine Day are the moments the two stars share with their respective on-screen kids in the film, Alex D Linz and Mae Whitman. And of course, like always, Michelle Pfeiffer outperformed herself. This, despite having zero original material to work with. She made everything seem fresh and alive, like a true artiste. And perhaps she was nervous to do her best since she was also producing the film through her production house Via Rosa Productions. Sadly, it was the script that failed the actor.

There are talks that Clooney and Pfeiffer might make a sequel to the film, now that it has achieved a more popular status in pop culture history. The two even made light of it during their Variety interaction. Talking about its tentative title, George said the film could be called, “‘An Older Fine Day,’ where the kids are all grown up now.” Michelle dryly suggested an alternative name and said, “It could be called I’m Tired Today.”