Hollywood Rewind | Mortal Kombat: Masala, magic and a ton of fun

Mortal Kombat was declared a blockbuster post its release. Mortal Kombat was declared a blockbuster post its release.

Mortal Kombat movie cast: Christopher Lambert, Johnny Cage, Bridgette Wilson, Robin Shou

Mortal Kombat movie director: Paul WS Anderson

Mortal Kombat movie rating: 3 stars

Mortal Kombat. Those were the two words that formed a small, but significant chunk of my childhood. I grew up on the gaming series and was quite enthusiastic about the various fighters and its world. And then one fine day, perhaps in 2000-2001, I remember watching the film adaptation of the video game and my tiny mind was blown. Those action figures on my big computer had taken an even bigger form on television somehow. Here they were no longer animated but living and breathing and as real as I was. Later, I ended up owning the CD of the film and have since then rewatched it multiple times.

Why, what is so great about it, you ask? After all, the American movie came out in 1995, at a time when the visual effects were still jarring and there was nothing subtle about the comedy that was then being written into actioners. And it might even be true that the film has not aged well, especially when looked at it with technical lenses, but it does have that quintessential masala kick that we as Indians have grown to love, thanks to Bollywood.

Directed by Paul WS Anderson, Mortal Kombat is a fascinating tale of the ultimate fight between good versus evil. Three heroes of the earth — a monk warrior, a female soldier and a Hollywood star are called upon by a God to save the planet. But the winner can only be decided after fighting an evil sorcerer’s clan of fighters. There is a ton of impressive martial arts involved, which was also praised at the time. High production value and the action choreography helped it cement its status as a bonafide blockbuster.

Hollywood Rewind: Bridges of Madison County | Edward Scissorhands | Breakfast at Tiffany’s | She’s Gotta Have It | Ever After | The Devil Wears Prada | The Matrix | Creed | Mulan | Ratatouille | Shutter Island | Her | Dead Poets Society | Sleepless in Seattle | Waitress | Pride and Prejudice | The Dark Knight | Before Sunset | School of Rock | About a Boy | A Few Good Men | 50/50 | Begin Again | Brooklyn | Drive | Chocolat | Batman Begins | 10 Things I Hate About You | The Departed | Freedom Writers | Pretty Woman | Dan in Real Life | Jurassic Park | Tangled | Meet Joe Black | Monster’s Ball | Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind | You’ve Got Mail | Half Nelson | Fight Club | Doubt | American Psycho | Julie and Julia | Forrest Gump | The Silence of the Lambs | Finding Neverland | Roman Holiday| American History X | Tropic Thunder | Before Sunrise | Scent of a Woman | Finding Forrester | Sixteen Candles

Mortal Kombat has a little bit of everything — the magic, the monsters, the martial arts and even a couple of genuinely funny one-liners. In fact, despite receiving mixed reviews upon its release, the movie went on to spend three weeks at the ticket counter, earning a jaw-dropping 122 million dollars, which far exceeded its budget of a mere 18 million dollars.

Christopher Lambert, Robin Shou, Lindsey Ashbey, Bridgette Wilson and Johnny Cage feature in pivotal roles. The film is currently streaming on Hotstar.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd