Hollywood Rewind | Ever After: An entertaining mix of fairytale and feminism

Ever After movie cast: Drew Barrymore, Dougray Scott, Anjelica Huston

Ever After movie director: Andy Tennat

Ever After movie rating: 3.5 stars

Mix the Cinderella story with a righteous, feminist heroine, an understanding hero and present it as a piece of historical fiction on celluloid. This is what the 1998 Andy Tennant directorial Ever After is in a nutshell. Based on Cinderella by Charles Perrault, the film touches briefly on the issues of privilege and leading the ‘value-driven’ life. But it is packaged as an entertaining love story and on that count alone, even after all these years, Ever After still stands the test of time.

Starring a sweet-looking Drew Barrymore and the handsome Dougray Scott in his prime, Ever After is presented as a part of world history where the grand old dame summons the Brothers Grimm to her palace and recounts the tale of an everlasting love that was shared between her ancestors during the 1500s in France. From thereon, the film begins minus all the supernatural elements usually associated with the Cinderella story. Cinderella aka Danielle is presented as a poor orphan who lives by the copy of Utopia (the Sir Thomas Moore book) presented to her by her late father. Viewers are taken on an adventure that is exciting, interesting and boasts of dialogues like “I want to build a university with the largest library on the continent, where everyone can study no matter their station” (this is mouthed by Prince Henry). At one point in time, Drew Barrymore’s Danielle utters this line, “A servant is not a thief, your highness, and those who are cannot help themselves.”

During the duration of the movie, we are also introduced to figures of history like Leonardo da Vinci who plays a matchmaker in some capacity with regard to Henry and Danielle’s relationship. Of course, there is the evil stepmother, a big palace and a heartwarming love story playing at the centre of it all. But what makes Ever After a unique watching experience is the presentation alone. That said, the film is not without its faults. The French accents are off, the performances sometimes venture into the space of spoof and hamming. However, what makes the movie tick is its writing. Of course, both Scott and Barrymore have winsome personalities. But that would not have sustained me throughout the film. Writing is the real hero of Ever After. It is clever and succinct and more importantly, it never gets boring. One of my favourite scenes from the movie is when Danielle with her quick thinking outwits a group of kidnappers and carries the Prince away from the battle site as everyone looks on with surprise.

Ever After is streaming on YouTube.

