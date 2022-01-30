Hollywood Rewind | Bridesmaids: Kristen Wiig can do no wrong in this chaotic, wild and funny film about the female bond

There can be (and are) multiple women in comedy, who do stand-up, act well, and write funny scripts. Movies can be (and are) made about women friendships without resorting to dumb and easy cliches. Films that make you make laugh out so loudly that you end up making a snorting noise towards the end, trying to pass the whole episode as a mere cough. I remember watching Bridesmaids (2011) the first time a little under a decade ago. I did not think it belonged to that aforementioned category of smart, hilarious, women-driven films, penned by women. I thought it tried too hard, and halfway through the movie, I did not even care about the ending because it was so predictable.

However, 8-9 years later, a lot of my opinions about the Paul Feig directorial has changed. All those jokes that felt slightly ludicrous, a little too out there, sat easy this time around. Sometimes a re-watch can have the opposite effect. Usually, what you once loved as a young college student you eventually grow out of as you age, but some material slip down your system more easily years later. Bridesmaids was certainly that film. The entire movie-watching experience was filled with laughter and sheer joy, and the scenes where I was not laughing (which were not many, to be honest), I was emotionally invested.

Also in Hollywood | The Batman new poster: Robert Pattinson’s Dark Knight faces an entire rogues gallery of Bat villains

Writers Kritsen Wiig and Annie Mumolo (who both star in the movie as titular characters), have written a fun, moving film about women, their relationships and their insecurities with such openness and honesty. It was a candid ride peppered with a generous dose of toilet humour, a stunning turn from Wiig and the ladies, rounded of with an endearing performance from Irish actor-comedian Chris O’Dowd.

The plot revolves around Maya Rudolph’s character Lillian who is to have her big wedding. She wants her best friend Annie (Wiig) as her bride of honour. Annie, though happy for her friend, is a little broken about the issue because she fears losing her buddy, her old life (which already had so many missing parts). However, she does her best to prep for the big day and make her pal happy. What Annie doesn’t know is that there is another woman in Lillian’s life who has gotten close to her, and she wants to one-up Annie in front of Lillian. What follows next is a chaotic, delicious mess of goof-ups, rants and some R-rated humour. (SPOILER) It all ended well. Perhaps the conclusion was the only cliche that the makers ended up sticking to, the rest of the feature seemed like a breath of fresh air as far as comedies featuring a band of women are concerned.

Hollywood Rewind: Howl’s Moving Castle | A Simple Favor | How to Train Your Dragon | Freaky Friday | Disturbia | Spider-Man Into the Spider-Verse | Free Willy | Carrie | Crash | Persepolis | The Sisterhood of the Travelling Pants | Philadelphia | Mrs Doubtfire | Easy A | Romeo + Juliet | Coraline | Gone Girl | Starship Troopers | Bridget Jones’s Diary | Almost Famous | Inglourious Basterds | Beginners | Girl With a Pearl Earring | Juno | Nightcrawler | Little Miss Sunshine | Moana | The Sound of Music | Benny and Joon | Crimson Peak | The Holiday | My Blueberry Nights | The Help | Mission Impossible | Chef | Revolutionary Road | I’m Not There | Donnie Brasco | Sicario | Edge of Tomorrow | Spy Kids | 1998’s Godzilla | The Others | Phone Booth | Wild | Scream | The Godfather Part II | One Fine Day | True Romance | Little Women | Face-off | Pulp Fiction | Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon | The Age of Innocence | Mean Girls | Die Hard | Never Been Kissed | Citizen Kane | Kill Bill Volume I | Terminator 2 Judgment Day | Titanic | Heat | Home Alone | Jerry Maguire | Brief Encounter | The Truman Show | The Deer Hunter | The Shining | Clueless | Ferris Bueller’s Day Off | Blue Velvet | Taxi Driver | The Lord of the Rings I | Zero Dark Thirty | The Godfather | Say Anything | Warm Bodies | Bright Star | Malcolm X | Stardust | Red Eye | Notting Hill | Fargo | The Virgin Suicides | The Breakfast Club | Enchanted | Walk the Line | Blood Diamond | Harry Potter and the Prisoner of Azkaban | Mortal Kombat | Bridges of Madison County | Edward Scissorhands | Breakfast at Tiffany’s | She’s Gotta Have It | Ever After | The Devil Wears Prada | The Matrix | Creed | Mulan | Ratatouille | Shutter Island | Her | Dead Poets Society | Sleepless in Seattle | Waitress | Pride and Prejudice | The Dark Knight | Before Sunset | School of Rock | About a Boy | A Few Good Men | 50/50 | Begin Again | Brooklyn | Drive | Chocolat | Batman Begins | 10 Things I Hate About You | The Departed | Freedom Writers | Pretty Woman | Dan in Real Life | Jurassic Park | Tangled | Meet Joe Black | Monster’s Ball | Eternal Sunshine of the Spotless Mind | You’ve Got Mail | Half Nelson | Fight Club | Doubt | American Psycho | Julie and Julia | Forrest Gump | The Silence of the Lambs | Finding Neverland | Roman Holiday| American History X | Tropic Thunder | Before Sunrise | Scent of a Woman | Finding Forrester | Sixteen Candles

Apart from the cast, which was a solid one, what helped Bridesmaids’ case was that the captain of the ship also knew a thing or two about comedy (and that is putting it lightly). Paul Feig is himself a comedian, actor and director who has dabbled in the genre for a long while now. Consequently, the end result was as near-perfect as you can get when making a self-deprecating, hilarious, ridiculous movie about a bunch of women in their 30s and 40s.

You can watch Bridesmaids on Amazon Prime Video.