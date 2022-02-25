Hollywood responds to Ukraine crisis: Here is what Mark Ruffalo, John Cena, and Stephen King are saying

Several Hollywood celebrities have responded to the large-scale Russian invasion and the resulting humanitarian crisis unfolding currently in the Eastern European country of Ukraine. 137 people have lost their lives in the invasion so far, as per the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

The most active response by any Hollywood celebrity comes from Sean Penn, who is in Ukraine at the moment working on a documentary on Russian aggression in the country.

Zelenskyy’s office shared on Facebook, “Sean Penn demonstrates the courage that many others, especially western politicians lack. The director specially came to Kiev to record all the events that are currently happening in Ukraine and to tell the world the truth about Russia’s invasion of our country.”

If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so. — John Cena (@JohnCena) February 24, 2022

Wrestler-turned-actor John Cena, who is currently best known for playing the role of DC supervillain/anti-hero Peacemaker in the HBO Max series, tweeted, “If I could somehow summon the powers of a real life #Peacemaker I think this would be a great time to do so.”

The Hulk of the Marvel Cinematic Universe Mark Ruffalo keeps himself involved in philanthropy and humanitarian efforts. He tweeted recently, “Sending love and good prayers to all innocent people of Ukraine and Russia and Europe who are caught up in this sad and corrosive moment of asymmetrical violence and destruction, especially the young people. You have done nothing to deserve this perversion and obscene spectacle.”

Awful. The only positive perspective I can come up with is that Putin knows he needs those men and women to maintain the plant, because they’re the only ones who know how. This is preferable to abandonment. But undeniably a sick method. Science at gunpoint. https://t.co/LVm2zjThOF — Craig Mazin (@clmazin) February 25, 2022

Craig Mazin, the Emmy Award-winning creator of HBO’s landmark miniseries Chernobyl about the nuclear disaster in Northern Ukraine, commented on the Russian capture of the power plant. He wrote, “Awful. The only positive perspective I can come up with is that Putin knows he needs those men and women to maintain the plant, because they’re the only ones who know how. This is preferable to abandonment. But undeniably a sick method. Science at gunpoint.”

To my friends and family in Ukraine – my heart breaks that this conflict has escalated in such a devastating way. Please take great care and be as safe as you can. Sending thoughts to you and your loved ones during this chaotic and disruptive time. pic.twitter.com/UXyu0lOzNa — JARED LETO (@JaredLeto) February 25, 2022

Jared Leto tweeted, “To my friends and family in Ukraine – my heart breaks that this conflict has escalated in such a devastating way. Please take great care and be as safe as you can. Sending thoughts to you and your loved ones during this chaotic and disruptive time.”

Penelope Cruz expressed concern for Ukrainian children by sharing a UNICEF post on her Instagram stories. She wrote, “More than nothing else, what the children of Ukraine need now is peace.”

Stephen King, author of some of the most popular horror novels of the last few decades, tweeted something that has gone viral. “What most of us learned as kids on the playground: You don’t stand by while a big kid beats up a little kid. You might take a punch or two making the big kid stop, but that’s the right thing to do,” it read.

Rapper Cardi B tweeted, “Wish these world leaders [would] stop tripping about power and really think about who’s really getting affected (citizens) besides the whole world is in a crisis. War, sanctions, invasions should be the last thing these leaders should worry about.”