Top Hollywood news of the day: Rami Malek, Barry Keoghan announce new films

Hollywood is abuzz with the new film deals and announcements. Here’s what you need to know today.

Rami Malek to star in thriller Amateur

Oscar winner Rami Malek is set to headline Black Mirror helmer James Hawes’ upcoming thriller movie Amateur. The project is backed by 20th Century Studios. According to entertainment website Deadline, Gary Spinelli has written the latest draft of the script.

The story follows a CIA cryptographer who, after his wife is tragically killed in a London terrorist attack, demands his bosses go after them. When it becomes clear they won’t act due to conflicting internal priorities, he blackmails the agency into training him and letting him go after them himself.

Hutch Parker and Dan Wilson are producing the film, with Malek executive producing. Malek recently wrapped filming for the Christopher Nolan thriller Oppenheimer.

M Night Shyamalan locks multi-year first-look deal at Warner Bros

Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan has signed a multi-year deal with Warner Bros Pictures Group under which he will be directing and producing films for the studio. According to entertainment website Deadline, the pact comes after Warner Bros. Pictures Group co-chairs and CEOs Michael De Luca and Pam Abdy signed first look deal with director Akiva Goldsman and two-time Oscar-nominated filmmaker Baz Luhrmann.

Under the deal, Shyamalan and his Philadelphia-based production company Blinding Edge Pictures will develop original projects for the filmmaker to produce and/or direct for WBPG production divisions Warner Bros Pictures and New Line Cinema.

Barry Keoghan to lead movie on American outlaw Billy The Kid

Irish star Barry Keoghan will essay the role of Billy the Kid, the infamous outlaw of 19th century America, in a new feature film. The movie will be directed by Bart Layton, who earlier worked with Keoghan on 2018 film American Animals, reported entertainment news outlet Deadline.

The project will reportedly lean into the Kid’s Irish ancestry and complicated childhood. Born in New York as Henry McCarty, he was orphaned at the age of 15 when his mother died and his stepfather abandoned him. His first arrest for robbery came a year later, and by the time he was 18, he was wanted for murder after an altercation in Arizona. His notoriety escalated from there, and he was 21 when Sheriff Pat Garrett shot him to death.

Keoghan, who lost his own mother when he was just 12 years old and grew up in the foster system, said he read a lot about Billy the Kid during his childhood.