Captain Marvel, Avengers Endgame, Aladdin: Big Hollywood releases of 2019

Get ready for an exciting new year as 2019 promises a lot of action, drama and fun. With films like Avengers: Endgame, Captain Marvel, Shazam, Hellboy, Aladdin, Dumbo and Glass releasing in the first half of the year, movie buffs are in for a delicious treat. Here’s a look at this year’s movie calendar.

Advertising

January

The Upside

Starring the likes of Bryan Cranston, Kevin Hart and Nicole Kidman, this remake of French film The Intouchables will see an unlikely and (hopefully) heartwarming friendship bloom between a former con and a differently-abled man. Written by Paul Feig and directed by Neil Burger, The Upside will hit the big screen on January 11.

Glass

Filmmaker M Night Shyamalan is making a movie which features a crossover M Night Shyamalan fans dream about. A movie where Sixth Sense’s Bruce Willis, Unbreakable’s Samuel L Jackson and Split’s James McAvoy star in significant roles. Bring it on, we say! Glass will release on January 18.

Serenity

Matthew McConaughey and Anne Hathaway, who have previously collaborated on the acclaimed movie Interstellar, return for another movie collaboration. Only this time they will be seen together in a romantic capacity. Director Steven Knight’s film looks like a thriller propelled more by passionate anger than your regular run-of-the-mill romance. Serenity will release on January 25.

Advertising

February

What Men Want

What if you could hear what men want? Yes, men in particular. How would it affect you? Taraji P Henson’s upcoming comedy flick deals with the same question, albeit in a comedic fashion. Directed by Adam Shankman, the movie will release in theatres on February 8.

The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part

Boasting of an impressive star cast, The LEGO Movie’s sequel will feature voice performances by the likes of Chris Pratt, Elizabeth Banks, Channing Tatum, Will Arnett and Tiffany Haddish. Post the occurrences of The LEGO Movie, things are seemingly unsettled in the town of Bricksburg thanks to some mighty space invaders. The film will release on February 8, 2019.

Alita: Battle Angel

Cool visuals and cooler action are the two things that this James Cameron-produced film offers. With performances from Jennifer Connelly, Christoph Waltz and Michelle Rodriguez, this part live-action and part animation is set for a February 14 release.

Isn’t it Romantic

Rebel Wilson is stuck in a parallel universe where things fall into place akin to a romantic comedy. Only Rebel Wilson’s character is not down with it. The film, with an interesting premise, and a star cast that includes Liam Hemsworth, Priyanka Chopra and Adam Devine in important roles, will release on February 14.

How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World

One of the most beloved franchises is back to rule the screens again. In this third and concluding chapter of the dragon world, Jay Baruchel, America Fererra, Cate Blanchett, Kit Harington and Kristen Wiig among others give their voice to some of the most popular characters to have graced the celluloid.

Looks like Hiccup, Toothless and their new mate are ready to take their fans on a magical ride on February 22.

March

Chaos Walking

Tom Holland and Daisey Ridley star in this adaptation of the sci-fi novel of the same name where a young man who lives alone on a planet believes that the entire race of women has been wiped until he chances upon a girl who might hold some answers to this mystery. The film also stars Mads Mikkelsen, Demián Bichir and David Oyelowo among others in pivotal roles. Directed by Doug Liman, the film will hit the big screen on March 1.

Captain Marvel

Come March 8 and Marvel fans will get the first generous helping of the MCU pie with Brie Larson starrer Captain Marvel. Pegged as the strongest avenger, will Captain Marvel help right the wrongs of Thanos? Or will this Anna Boden-Ryan Fleck directorial just be an origin story that will give us insight into the beginnings of Air Force pilot Carol Denvers? Either way, the theaters are going to be packed.

Us

Academy award-winner Jordan Peele is back with another ‘nightmare’, only this time it features Lupita Nyong’o, Elizabeth Moss and Winston Duke in the lead. What happens when people are faced with the worst version of themselves in flesh? Cringe. But possibly in a good way. Because we are talking about a horror film from the Get Out director, remember? Us opens in theatres on March 15.

Greyhound

Tom Hanks is ready to battle it out once again in World War II setting after the stupendous success of Saving Private Ryan. In Greyhound, Tom will helm the naval ship of Greyhound which was chased by 36 ships. The film will release on March 22.

Where’d You Go, Bernadette

Based on the novel of the same name, this Richard Linklater directorial features Cate Blanchett, Billy Crudup, Kristen Wiig, Judy Greer and Laurence Fishburne in pivotal roles. The film’s plot follows Bernadette, a woman who has everything, and who goes missing. Where did it she go and why? And is she really all that she seems? The film will grapple with these questions on March 22.

Dumbo

Disney movies are getting the live-action treatment this year, and one such film which will undergo a revamp is the classic tale of Dumbo, the flying elephant. This might be Tim’s cutest and least scary movie yet, if one has to base their opinion on the trailer. But with Tim Burton, one can never be sure. Dumbo features Colin Farrell, Eva Green, Michael Keaton and Danny DeVito in key roles. It will hit the screens on March 29.

April

The Best of Enemies

The Best of Enemies is a civil rights drama that features Academy Award winner Sam Rockwell and Academy Award nominee Taraji Pe Henson in the lead. The official synopsis of the movie reads, “Based on a true story, The Best of Enemies centers on the unlikely relationship between Ann Atwater (Henson), an outspoken civil rights activist, and C.P. Ellis (Rockwell), a local Ku Klux Klan leader who reluctantly co-chaired a community summit, battling over the desegregation of schools in Durham, North Carolina during the racially-charged summer of 1971. The incredible events that unfolded would change Durham and the lives of Atwater and Ellis forever.” The movie will release on April 5.

Shazam!

Looks like DC is ready to go shazam on Marvel with its healthy dose of action and comedic moments. Shazam, featuring Zachary Levi, Mark Strong and Asher Angel, follows the story of a 14-year-old who gets transformed into an adult with multiple superpowers. Directed by David Sandberg, the movie will release on April 5.

Pet Sematary

Stephen King’s novel gets a new twist with its latest film adaptation, so pull up your hoodies and be very scared as John Lithgow and co tell us a tale of death, pets and love. The film’s synopsis reads, “Based on the seminal horror novel by Stephen King, Pet Sematary follows Dr. Louis Creed (Jason Clarke), who, after relocating with his wife Rachel (Amy Seimetz) and their two young children from Boston to rural Maine, discovers a mysterious burial ground hidden deep in the woods near the family’s new home. When tragedy strikes, Louis turns to his unusual neighbor, Jud Crandall (John Lithgow), setting off a perilous chain reaction that unleashes an unfathomable evil with horrific consequences.” Pet Sematary will release on April 5.

Hellboy

After the success of Stranger Things, David Harbour is ready to kick some with the latest adaptation of the graphic novel Hellboy. And looking at the trailer, it is safe to assume that the actor had a blast shooting for the film. Watching Hellboy save the world from hell should be a lot of fun. Directed by Neil Marshall, Hellboy will release on April 12.

The Curse of La Llorona

A woman drowns her children in a fit of rage and later repents. She then commits suicide and haunts children’s dreams hoping to find her late off-springs. This James Wan-produced movie will hit the screens on April 19.

Avengers: Endgame

The biggest Marvel film which fans have been waiting for with bated breath will hit the big screen on April 26. It will see Captain America, Black Widow and Ant-Man among others reunite to save the world, or whatever is left of it, from the wrath of Thanos. But will they succeed this time around?

May

Pokémon Detective Pikachu

Based on the video game of the same name, Pokémon Detective Pikachu will see Deadpool star Ryan Reynolds voicing the titular role. Part live-action and part animation, the movie will likely pack theaters thanks to its star cast and visuals. The film will release on May 10.

John Wick: Chapter 3

With slick action sequences and an in-form Keanu Reeves, the third chapter of the John Wick franchise holds the promise of a good time at the theaters. Considering how the previous films revived Reeves’ career and minted money at the box office, it would not be unfair to predict that Wick will prove he is worth the moolah third time around. John Wick: Chapter 3 will release on May 17.

Ad Astra

A son (Brad Pitt) goes in search of his father (Tommy Lee Jones) to the outer reaches of space. Because his father took a one-way trip to Neptune 20 years ago; sounds swell. The James Gray directorial will, reportedly, hit the screens on May 24.

Aladdin

Yes, Aladdin is getting a live-action remake. And yes, it has Will Smith as Genie and will be helmed by Guy Ritchie (which could go any way). The movie also stars Naomi Scott, Nasim Pedrad and Mena Massoud among others. Aladdin will release on May 24.

Godzilla: King of the Monsters

Vera Farmiga and Millie Bobby Brown starrer Godzilla: King of the Monsters is going to be an epic ride with fight sequences featuring Godzilla, Mothra and Rodan, and King Ghidorah. The potential blockbuster will release on May 31.

June

Flarsky

Jonathan Levine’s upcoming release follows the story of an unemployed journalist (Seth Rogen) who attempts to win the heart of a political figure (Charlize Theron). The movie also stars Alexander Skarsgård, Bob Odenkirk, Andy Serkis and O’Shea Jackson. It will release on June 7.

Dark Phoenix

Get rolling for another X-Men movie. Here’s hoping that this film will not turn out to be a complete disaster like X-Men: Apocalypse. But one can only hope. Dark Phoenix will focus on Sophie Turner’s Jean Grey. Accompanying her will be James McAvoy, Michael Fassbender and Jennifer Lawrence. The film will release on June 7.

Men in Black International

Another day and another reboot for Hollywood. Tessa Thompson and Chris Hemsworth, who previously shared screen space in Thor Ragnarok, will be seen in the F Gary Gray directorial along with the one and only Liam Neeson. The film will hit the screen on June 14.

Toy Story 4

The beloved franchise is going to make a return to the celluloid in June. The movie will feature voice performances from Tom Hanks, Tim Allen, Annie Potts and Laurie Metcalf. Toy Story 4 will hit the big screen on June 21.

Ford v. Ferrari

This James Mangold directorial will see Christian Bale, Matt Damon and Jon Bernthal in the lead. The film’s plot will see Ford’s attempt to build a race car good enough to beat the Ferrari team at 24 Hours of Le Mans race. The movie will hit the big screen on June 28.

July

Spider-Man: Far From Home

Yes, he is not dead, guys. Tom Holland will return as the well-meaning spidey in another sequel to face Jake Gyllenhaal’s Mysterio. The Jon Watts directorial will see more of action and drama with the rest of the main cast, minus Robert Downey Jr. The film will release on July 5.

The Lion King

Disney’s 2019 is all about live-action remakes. The Lion King live-action will feature performances by the likes of Donald Glover, Beyoncé Knowles, Seth Rogen, Chiwetel Ejiofor and James Earl Jones. Looks good enough for now. We have only one request to make though–please don’t ruin our childhood by tampering with our memories, dear Disney. The trailer is looking magnificent. Here’s hoping the Jon Favreau directorial does the animation classic justice. The film will release on July 19.

Once Upon a Time In Hollywood

Quentin Tarantino will be back in 2019 with more glitz and gore. With a cast that boasts of names like Leonardo DiCaprio, Brad Pitt, Margot Robbie, Al Pacino, Dakota Fanning and James Marsden, the film’s narrative will revolve around a struggling actor and his stunt double as they pull every arrow in their sling to make a name for themselves in 1969 Hollywood. And as if that were not enough, Tarantino, for good measure, has decided to also focus his lens on the Charles Manson murder case in the backdrop. The film will release on July 26.

August

Hobbs And Shaw

It is indeed happening, folks. Two of the biggest Hollywood action stars Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham will be sharing screen space in the David Leitch directorial. Reportedly a buddy-cop movie, the film is slated for an August 2 release.

September

It: Chapter Two

30 years on, the kids are no longer kids but have magically transformed into the talented cast of Jessica Chastain, James McAvoy and Bill Hader. And this time they are set on taking revenge from the shape-shifting clown of Bill Skarsgård. The film, based on the Stephen King novel, will release on September 6.

Downton Abbey

How many shows have made for good movies? Not many, we think. But our fingers are crossed for the movie adaptation of the highly-acclaimed Downton Abbey. Starring Hugh Bonneville, Michelle Dockery and Maggie Smith among others, the film will release on September 20.

October

Joker

Todd Phillips’ take on the popular DC character of Joker has been in news for quite some time now. But this shouldn’t be surprising, considering Joaquin Phoenix and Robert De Niro star in the movie. However, Todd’s will be an origin story which will trace the rise of the Clown Prince. Joker is set for an October 4 release.

The Addams Family

Oscar Isaac, Charlize Theron and Chloe Grace Moretz will feature in the film adaptation of the cartoon series The Addams Family. The movie will be directed by Sausage Party filmmaker Conrad Vernon and Greg Tiernan. It will hit the big screen on October 11.

November

Frozen 2

Kristen Bell, Idina Menzel and Josh Gad are returning for a sequel of Disney’s runaway hit. But will history repeat itself? Will the second chapter be as successful as the last one? To find out the answers to these questions, we will have to wait till November 27.

December

Jumanji 2

Dwayne Johnson, Karen Gillan, Jack Black and Kevin Hart will star in the reboot sequel of Jumanji. Scott Rosenberg is directing the feature and the movie is slated for a December 13 release. Here’s hoping it fares better in the narrative department this time.

Advertising

Star Wars: Episode IX

This sequel trilogy finale will be helmed by JJ Abrams, so things might take a turn for the better, fans. The Daisy Ridley, Adam Driver, Oscar Isaac, John Boyega and Lupita Nyong’o film will release on December 20.

Happy watching!