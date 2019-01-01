Highest-grossing Hollywood movies of 2018: Avengers Infinity War and Deadpool 2 in the list

2018 was a fabulous year for Hollywood studios. Despite encroachments by the likes of Netflix, traditional studios’ earnings are only increasing every year. Superhero/comic-book films, summer blockbusters and popcorn movies continued their dominance due to their wide appeal.

Advertising

Not surprisingly Avengers: Infinity War was the highest earner in 2018. Avengers: Endgame will undoubtedly top the 2019 list, though The Lion King live-action remake may give it a run for its money.

Anyways, here are the highest-grossing Hollywood movies of 2018:

Avengers: Infinity War: Arguably the biggest Hollywood film ever, Infinity War had about 67 characters in one film. Yes, it was overstuffed but the plot was mostly coherent and it delivered on the promise it had made — a big comic-book crossover film that pits a veritable army of superheroes against a super powerful villain (Thanos). The movie ended its box office run at just over 2 billion dollar mark worldwide. It is the fourth highest-grossing movie of all time.

Black Panther: A standalone Marvel movie became a phenomenon that beat even Infinity War in the domestic market. Comprising of a mostly black cast, a beautiful fictional technopolis, and spectacular action sequences, Black Panther was as entertaining as it was culturally important. It earned 1.34 billion dollars worldwide.

Advertising

Jurassic World: The Fallen Kingdom: People love dinosaurs. Seeing these prehistoric beasts wreak havoc never gets old and if done reasonably well, the story, characters and even logic do not matter. Despite poor reviews, The Fallen Kingdom earned 1.30 billion dollars worldwide.

Incredibles 2: Brad Bird’s sequel to his brilliant The Incredibles was a worthy addition to the franchise. It also proved that even in this day and age, Marvel and DC are not the only brands that can make good superhero movies. Its medium (animation) made it possible for its action scenes to be highly immersive thanks to choreography being unmoored from live-action filmmaking’s limitations. It earned 1.24 billion dollars worldwide.

Venom: Tom Hardy donned the role of the titular Spider-Man supporting character and its box office performance proved that people loved Hardy’s take on the character, if not anything else. Venom earned 855 million dollars.

Mission: Impossible – Fallout: Tom Cruise’s sixth turn as the spy-action hero Ethan Hunt seemed as fresh as ever. This series seems to be getting better and better. The movie ended its box office run at 791 million dollars.

Deadpool 2: Ryan Reynolds has struck gold with this franchise. Deadpool 2 is another winner, with more of meta-humour. gore and jokes that mostly work. Deadpool 2 earned 735.6 million dollars despite being an R-Rated film.

Bohemian Rhapsody: The Queen biopic may have divided critics, but the audiences loved it. It grossed 668.6 million dollars worldwide.

Ant-Man and the Wasp: A relatively uneventful MCU film after the big Avengers: Infinity War, Ant-Man and the Wasp had two of the most charming actors as its leads. Audiences loved it. It grossed 622.7 million dollars.

Advertising

Fantastic Beasts: The Crimes of Grindelwald: Another critical failure, The Crimes of Grindelwald nevertheless became a box office success. The Wizarding World connection never hurt a movie. Even bad reviews noted that the movie boded well for future Fantastic Beasts installments. The Crimes of Grindelwald grossed 613.7 million dollars.