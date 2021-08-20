Hollywood’s biggest stars’ salaries revealed in OTT era: Daniel Craig earns Rs 744 cr, Dwayne Johnson gets Rs 372 cr

Daniel Craig will be paid a whopping sum of $100 million (approximately Rs 744 crores) for the upcoming Knives Out sequels, as per a report in Variety that details the salaries for major actors in their upcoming projects. Netflix had spent $469 million to purchase the right to two sequels to Rian Johnson’s acclaimed murder-mystery movie. This is over and above what Craig is being paid for James Bond film, and if reports are to be believed, he received a salary bump for that.

The report says that streaming services have exponentially added to big stars’ remuneration. Netflix and Amazon are able to pay more than big traditional studios like Disney and Warner Bros. Other than Craig, Dwayne Johnson will be paid $50 million (app Rs 372 cr) by Amazon after the company acquired his production Red One.

Meanwhile, the report says that Leonardo DiCaprio will get $30 million and Jennifer Lawrence will be paid $25 million for Netflix disaster comedy Don’t Look Up; Julia Roberts gets $25 million for Leave the World Behind at Netflix while Ryan Gosling earned about $20 million for the Netflix spy thriller The Gray Man.

After WarnerMedia announced that its every 2021 film will be simultaneously released in theatres and on HBO Max, its streaming service, it had to compensate filmmakers and actors for what will be lower box office collections (compared to exclusively theatrical releases).

For instance, Will Smith and Denzel Washington were paid $40 million for King Richard and The Little Things after the hybrid release decision. This sum is in addition to box office bonuses if the films earn profit.

Variety says that $20 million dollar salary has long been an industry standard since Jim Carrey pocketed that amount for 1996 black comedy The Cable Guy. Chris Hemsworth will be paid upfront the same sum for the fourth Thor movie, Thor: Love and Thunder, as will Sandra Bullock for The Lost City of D.

However, Robert Pattinson will be paid only $3 million upfront for Matt Reeves’ upcoming DC movie The Batman. This will be increased exponentially if the film is successful and sequels are greenlit.