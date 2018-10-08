Hobbs and Shaw first look: Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham engage in staring contest

Hobbs & Shaw will release on August 2, 2019.

The first look of Fast and Furious spinoff Hobbs & Shaw is out. It is an image showing Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham giving a hard stare at each other. Hobbs & Shaw is based on Luke Hobbs and Deckard Shaw, Johnson and Statham’s characters in the series. Deadpool director David Leitch is helming the film.

Dwayne Johnson posted the image on his Instagram account. He captioned it, “FIRST LOOK: HOBBS & SHAW. We either gonna get along or we gonna get it on. F*** getting along 😈 Great first week of shooting our Fast & Furious spin-off, “HOBBS & SHAW” with my ace @jasonstatham. We’re havin’ a blast disrupting the norm to deliver something fresh, cool, fun and bad ass for the fans.”

Apart from the dynamic between the two titular characters, Hobbs & Shaw will also explore Shaw’s family, especially his sister – played by The Crown and Mission: Impossible – Fallout’s Vanessa Kirby. Idris Elba is said to play the main villain.

While Jason Statham was last seen in the giant shark movie The Meg, Johnson’s last movie was Skyscraper. Hobbs & Shaw will release on August 2, 2019.

