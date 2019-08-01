Fast and Furious Presents Hobbs and Shaw review roundup: Critics give this actioner a thumbs up

Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson, Jason Statham and Idris Elba starrer Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw seems to have pleased critics despite its seemingly ludicrous plot. Eminent film critics have given it positive feedback.

“Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson and Jason Statham work wonders, but Vanessa Kirby steals the show with wry wit and casual lethality. As the film’s attention mostly falls on this lead trio, Idris Elba relishes the squeezed time he has on screen, bringing entertaining swagger to an otherwise one-note character,” wrote Empire’s Kambole Campbell.

The Guardian’s Peter Bradshaw called the actioner a ‘brainless delight’ in his review.

“This latest iteration of the Fast and Furious franchise is unexpectedly fun, spinning off characters played by Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham from the seventh and eighth films. It gives us a fair bit of gonzo action, a hair-raising London chase scene, some transatlantic alpha-male squabbling, a cheerfully silly plot MacGuffin – and for the first two thirds the whole thing hums like a hi-tech top. The movie is a bit overextended, and the action runs out of steam in the final battle, but it delivers some bangs and laughs for your buck,” wrote Bradshaw.

“In this hottest and crankiest of summers, when so many film franchises and spin-offs and reboots have floundered, Hobbs & Shaw is by no means the worst offender,” wrote Vanity Fair’s Richard Lawson.

Collider’s Dave Trumbore found the film massively entertaining and wrote in his review, “When you go to a Fast & Furious movie, you expect three things: Fun, physics-defying action, and family dynamics. I’m happy to say that the franchise spin-off Hobbs & Shaw absolutely delivers on all three counts. David Leitch‘s entry into the high-octane film series fires on all cylinders thanks to great on-screen chemistry between Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham‘s title characters, as well as meaningful additions from the other leads, Vanessa Kirby and Idris Elba.”

Directed by David Leitch, Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw releases on August 2.